Q: When was the 2018 All-Metro Baseball team published in the Courier?
A: The All-Metro team has not been published. Due to vacations, etc., the metro coaches weren’t able to get together to select the team until last week. It will publish soon.
Q: In Waterloo, why is East Fourth Street called East when it is actually north, and why is West Fourth Street called west when it is south?
A: You may have noticed when looking at a map that Waterloo is bisected diagonally by the Cedar River, which runs from the northwest to the southeast. The first settlers in the Waterloo area arrived from the east and crossed the river to continue west. The first streets are named as such, with streets named east on the northeast side of the river and west on the southwest side of the river. East Fourth street actually runs northeast on the east side of the river before it turns north. We suspect changing the name to North Fourth Street at that point would be terribly confusing to visitors.
Q: Can you explain who UnityPoint is? Do they have a home office or base someplace? My credit is now jeopardized because of the mistake they made.
A: UnityPoint Health is a network of hospitals, clinics and home care services in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, and they’re based in West Des Moines. The company recently acknowledged personal information of 1.4 million patients, including some financial or Social Security information, was compromised in a phishing attack, and advised customers with questions about that to call a help line at (888) 266-9285.
Q: Is singer Little Richard still alive? If not, when did he pass away? If alive, what is he doing now and his age?
A: He is now 85, with reports that he’s not in very good health.
Q: How much do all the grass and wildfires contribute to global warming?
A: According to Scientific American, some scientists are concerned the carbon emissions wildfires release will exacerbate the progression of climate change, leading to a feedback loop — more warming leads to more fires, which release more carbon, which causes more warming, and so on. The boreal forests in North America and Eurasia contain heavy deposits of carbon-rich peat, so a big fire that burns a meter or two deep could release thousands of years of carbon accumulation.
Q: What does the word “phishing” mean?
A: Phishing, according to Merriam-Webster, is “a scam by which an internet user is duped (as by a deceptive email message) into revealing personal or confidential information which the scammer can use illicitly. ... A common phishing scam involves sending emails that appear to come from banks requesting recipients to verify their accounts by typing personal details, such as credit card information, into a Web site that has been disguised to look like the real thing. Such scams can be thought of as ‘fishing’ for naive recipients.”
