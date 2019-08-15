Q: Is there a support group for peripheral neuropathy in the area?
A: The closest one listed by the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy is in Dubuque — check www.foundationforpn.org for details. If any readers know of a closer one, please let us know, and we’ll update this.
Q: How do we find out if our information was compromised through Equifax?
A: Advice from the consumer division of the federal Trade Commission: “Here are steps to take to help protect your information from being misused. Visit Equifax’s website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com.
- Find out if your information was exposed. Click on the “Potential Impact” tab and enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number. Your Social Security number is sensitive information, so make sure you’re on a secure computer and an encrypted network connection any time you enter it. The site will tell you if you’ve been affected by this breach.
- Whether or not your information was exposed, U.S. consumers can get a year of free credit monitoring and other services. The site will give you a date when you can come back to enroll. Write down the date and come back to the site and click “Enroll” on that date.”
- You also can sign up for email notifications about the Equifax settlement with the FTC.
Q: Are Amanda from “Gunsmoke” and Robert Blake from “Baretta” related?
A: No, no relation that we could find.
Q: Monsanto has sold the property they own in and around Independence where they planned to build a new seed corn plant to a local farmer. Is Buchanan County going to sue Monsanto to recoup the money taxpayers paid to pave three to four miles of gravel road to service the plant that is no longer being built?
A: No. Buchanan County officials said they did not pave any gravel roads for Monsanto. Paving done in the area was completed before Monsanto broached the idea of locating a seed corn facility there. The city of Independence sponsored a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant to pave a short road for the project. Monsanto repaid the state for that grant after backing out of the project.
Q: What is meteorologist Maria Larosa, formerly of the Weather Channel, now doing?
A: She recently announced she would be starting work at the NBC affiliate in New York.
Q: What are Gary Grimes and Jerry Houser from the “Summer of 42” doing these days and how old are these men?
A: Grimes, 64, stopped acting decades ago and works for a charity in Los Angeles. Houser, 67, has been a working actor for years and these days does mostly voice work — he’s one of the Keebler elves.
Q: On average, how many questions do you get called in to Call the Courier per day? How long from a time a question is called in before it appears in the paper?
A: We usually get between 20 and 40 calls a day. Some questions are easy and fast to answer; for others, we have to track down information or try to get people to call or email us back — it can take weeks.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
