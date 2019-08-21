Q: What attracts bed bugs to a home?
A: They can come from other infested areas or from used furniture. They can hitch a ride in luggage, purses, backpacks, or other items placed on soft or upholstered surfaces. They can travel between rooms in multi-unit buildings, such as apartment complexes and hotels. Reality: Bedbugs are not attracted to dirt and grime; they are attracted to warmth, blood and carbon dioxide. However, clutter offers more hiding spots.
Q: Do the guests on “Dr. Phil” get paid to share their stories?
A: It appears at least some of them do — there were news reports that Burke Ramsey, the brother of JonBenet Ramsey, received $50,000 for his interview on the show. Most guests, though, apparently receive just their transportation and a per diem fee.
Q: What are the salaries of all the directors of every nonprofit in Black Hawk County?
A: That’s far too big a project for this column — you can check whatever groups you’re interested in at www.give.org, the charity arm of the Better Business Bureau.
Q: Why can’t we just spell words in English like they sound?
A: It’s certainly easy to get lost in the weeds when it comes to English spelling; speakers of other languages in particular find it a challenging aspect of learning the language. There have been plenty of attempts to reform spelling over the centuries, but it’s a difficult task. For one thing, there are many different accents among native English speakers — do you spell a word the way they say it in London, or Glasgow, or Sydney, or Bar Harbor, Maine, or Biloxi, Miss., or Waterloo, Iowa? Another problem: There is no central authority for English that can make people accept any wholesale spelling reform, and lots of people resist change vigorously.
Q: Why isn’t Tom Steyer appearing in any of the debates?
A: Tom Steyer didn’t appear in the first debates because he hadn’t yet announced his intention to run. He didn’t appear in the second debates July 30 and 31 because he didn’t meet the Democratic National Committee’s requirements of having 65,000 donors give to his campaign, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or getting at least 1 percent in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee in time.
Q: I heard at one time the city of Waterloo was having a re-audit of its books. Is this in process? When is it anticipated it will be completed?
A: As we reported April 21, the Iowa State Auditor’s Office was asked to look at certain Waterloo financial records after receiving a petition. The auditors in mid-July were still doing preliminary investigation to determine whether a re-audit was necessary. No timeline was given for the matter to be resolved.
Q: Regarding the Earnhardt plane crash article: It said the pilots and the Earnhardt family were safe, but was their dog OK?
A: The dog was OK, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, their 1-year-old daughter, Isla Rose, and two crew members.
Q. Do deer recognize the faces of individual people?
A. It’s not clear; wildlife sites suggest they probably don’t remember individual faces but will recognize individual scents.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
