Q: In Sunday’s sports I noticed East High’s article has some different teams they are playing. Are they in a different classification now?
A: East will be a Class 3A team in football for at least the next two seasons and has been placed in a district that includes Charles City, Decorah, Independence, Waverly-Shell Rock and Independence. For more information on the Trojans and the new district, check out the 2018 Prep Football Preview in Thursday’s Courier.
Q: I enjoy reading song lyrics in this column that are encouraging to people. Can you print the words to the song “Most People are Good” by Luke Bryan?
A: Sure:
“I believe kids oughta stay kids as long as they can
Turn off the screen, go climb a tree, get dirt on their hands.
I believe we gotta forgive and make amends
‘Cause nobody gets a second chance to make new old friends.
I believe in working hard for what you’ve got
Even if it don’t add up to a hell of a lot.
I believe most people are good.
And most mamas oughta qualify for sainthood.
I believe most Friday nights look better under neon or stadium lights.
I believe you love who you love
Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of.
I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks.
I believe most people are good.
I believe them streets of gold are worth the work
But I still wanna go even if they were paved in dirt.
I believe that youth is spent well on the young
‘Cause wisdom in your teens would be a lot less fun.
I believe if you just go by the nightly news
Your faith in all mankind would be the first thing you lose.
I believe most people are good.
I believe that days go slow and years go fast
And every breath’s a gift, the first one to the last.
I believe most people are good.”
Q: When did Puerto Rico become part of the U.S.?
A: It was ceded to the U.S. by Spain in 1898 as part of the treaty that ended the Spanish-American War. A 1900 Congressional act created a civil government for the island, and President William McKinley appointed a governor. President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act in 1917, making Puerto Rico a U.S. territory and granting its residents citizenship — thus also opening them up to military service in World War I, one of the reasons behind the move, apparently.
Q: When is a good time to aerate my lawn?
A: September would be a great time to core aerate your lawn with hollow metal tubes or tines that remove plugs, according to Black Hawk County Extension. Make sure the lawn is moist for best results and tubes are around 3 inches long.
Q: Has “Good Morning America” demoted Laura Spencer?
A: Earlier this summer Spencer announced she was cutting her “GMA” hours to work more on her production company, DuffKat Media, and on shows like HGTV’s “Flea Market Flip.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
