Q: Why did you publish a large article Aug. 5 on page 2 about the original Nancy Drew series on the CW when we don’t have that station in our area?
A: The CW 7.2 channel is provided by Mediacom on channels 107 and 819, DirecTV on channel 8, Dish Network on channel 20, CFU on channels 3 and 403, and Waverly Utilities on channel 3.
Q: What’s the name of the music they play on the Kraft commercial for cheese with the little boy?
A: It’s “Only Time” by Enya.
Q: Does the city of Cedar Falls or Waterloo remove dead ash trees from private property for free?
A: No. Property owners with dead trees on their property should contact a licensed private tree service for assistance and removal.
Q: When is the city of Elk Run going to fix the big pavement blowup close to United Concrete, plus all the potholes on Dubuque Road?
A: Elk Run Heights Mayor Tim Swope said the city was in the process of making the repairs in early August.
Q: The Department of Natural Resources has given control of the beach at George Wyth to Maxx Rentals. I see a lot of people drinking beer on the beach, which I believe there is a $127 fine for doing so. Does the DNR monitor this or does Maxx Rentals? If so, why does the DNR give a private company authority?
A: Maxx Rentals has a contract with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to have concessions and rentals at George Wyth State Park. At George Wyth beach, goers are allowed to have beer or wine. Hard liquor is not allowed at the beach or in Iowa state parks, and the sign states this. Maxx Rentals monitors as does the DNR. If beach users see an issue they can report it to Maxx Rentals or DNR staff. Pleasant Creek Recreation Area near Palo and McBride State Park near Solon are two state beaches where no alcohol is allowed.
Q: How do I contact the person who now owns the former Kies Electric property, at the corner of Sycamore and Mullan?
A: Tax bills are sent to P.O. Box 925, Waterloo, IA 50704. You can try sending correspondence there.
Q: What are Kristin Rogers and Jalyn Souchek, former KWWL reporters, now doing?
A: Rogers is working in sales for Hibu, a Cedar Rapids digital marketing firm, according to her social media. Souchek is now a reporter in Memphis, Tenn.
Q: In Linn County near Ely there’s a Seven Sisters Road. What’s the background of that name?
A: We checked with the director of the Ely Public Library, who said local historians have never been able to find a reliable answer to that question.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
