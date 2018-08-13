Q: What is the phone number to call to donate a kidney?
A: You can call the National Kidney Foundation at (800) 622-9010 or go to www.kidney.org.
Q: When will the grocery store in the Walnut neighborhood be open?
A: The developer announced plans to open in the fall of 2019 when ground was broken this year.
Q: How can we submit a news announcement?
A: Please email the information to newsroom@wcfcourier.com, send it through the website at www.wcfcourier.com, or mail it to Courier Newsroom, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo 50704.
Q: We want to buy Heartland Windows. Where can we do that?
A: You can contact the company directly at (319) 347-2352 or (800) 847-2352, or check the website at www.heartwin.com.
Q: When are Margaret Klein and Chris Shimp up for re-election? What wards do they represent?
A: Waterloo Ward 1 City Councilwoman Margaret Klein is up for re-election in November 2021. Chris Shimp, who represented Ward 5, would have been up for re-election at the same time, but he recently resigned from the council.
Q: When westbound on Highway 20 at exit 240 it lists Dunkerton/La Porte City. When eastbound on Highway 20 at 240 it only lists Dunkerton. What happened to La Porte City?
A: U.S. Highway 20 eastbound traffic would pass by U.S. Highway 218, which would be a shorter route than going to exit 240 and then south to La Porte City. The Iowa Department of Transportation lists La Porte City on the ramp at exit 232A: If a vehicle was westbound on U.S. 20, exit 240 is the shortest route to La Porte City.
Q: Who at the city can we call to get the lot mowed by Target at Camelot?
A: Report violations of the city’s weed and mowing ordinances to Waterloo Code Enforcement, 291-3820.
Q: For the past few years when driving through South View Estates in Waterloo there has been an open lot that has a “danger” sign posted on it. Why has that been empty and what is the danger?
A: We sent your question to the email listed for management of South View Estates and did not get a response. It’s a private company and private property so we cannot compel an answer.
Q: Is the Edison neighborhood having any Neighborhood Night Out activities?
A: Activities were scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the former Edison Elementary School site.
Q: On Lafayette, Franklin, Hammond and Mitchell there are large trees that have been dead since last year. Can the city arborist give us a reason why?
A: Waterloo City Forester Todd Derifield said most of the large trees dying in the areas described and throughout the city are ash trees that have been infested with emerald ash borer.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
