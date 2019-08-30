Q: Are e-cigarettes made in China?
A: There are hundreds of different brands, so we can’t check every one of them, but yes, it looks as if most are made in China.
Q: Will the paper be delivered on a national holiday when the post office has the day off?
A: Our nonpublishing schedule matches the post office’s.
Q: How is Alex Trebek doing with his cancer?
A: In a June interview with People magazine, Trebek said he was responding very well to his chemotherapy regimen and was in “near remission.” He was facing more chemotherapy in July and then would evaluate whether he could host the new season of “Jeopardy” in September.
Q: When I was a child we had red ladybugs, but now I only see the orange ladybugs. Are there still red ladybugs in Iowa?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, “The Asian lady beetle, aka ladybug, is observed in a variety of colors and spots. We have as many as 100 different lady beetles native to Iowa which like to feed on aphids.”
Q: Was a variance granted for the new home being built on Dysart Road south of Waterloo?
A: There were no variances granted for new homes in Black Hawk County on Dysart Road. Land was rezoned this summer along Dysart Road to allow new home construction.
Q: Where can I obtain contact information for Amish that do roof repair?
A: A number of Amish contractors work through Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., in Jesup, so you might be able to get contact information through the business.
Q: What is going on with the MET Transit buses? Some buses are quiet, others are noisy and many of them have a lot of smoke coming out of their stack.
A: MET Transit General Manager Mark Little responds: “MET Transit has a fleet of 41 buses and occasionally some need repaired. All buses are inspected on a mileage schedule and, if needed, repairs are made at that time. Any issues identified between inspections, such as an engine smoking, are removed from service and repaired.”
Q: How many adult dogs are allowed per household in the city of Waterloo? Who do you call after hours to report a barking dog?
A: The city of Waterloo’s zoning ordinance allows up to four adult dogs at a single residence. Report barking dog complaints to animal control at 883-0797.
Q: On Highway 20, between Hudson Road and the Highway 58 exit, the road surface is terrible. Do they plan to resurface this area?
A: Yes. The Iowa Department of Transportation has $14.1 million programmed to reconstruct the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 20 from Hudson Road to U.S. Highway 63 in 2024. DOT maintenance staff will continue to make repairs on this stretch of highway as needed.
Q: Is the George Hamilton in the Courier’s birthday section Aug. 12 related to the George Hamilton that used to be on the Country Reunion shows for years that is now deceased?
A: The actor George Hamilton is not related to country music star George Hamilton IV. But the actor’s father, George “Spike” Hamilton (1901-1957), was a popular bandleader.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
