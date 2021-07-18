Are vaccines offered door to door locally? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did you not really cover anything regarding the Ryan Cooper case?

A: We ran a short story on page A4 June 23 stating that Cooper was found dead at his home west of Traer and that the death is being investigated as a homicide. We will follow up if there are any new developments in the case.

Q: I had new injectors in my car. The mechanic said it was because I use E-15 gas. If they cause damage to your car, why is it sold?

A: In 2011, the United States Environmental Protection Agency approved E15 gas after more than two years of testing to confirm it was safe to use in model-2001 and newer cars and light-duty trucks. Since that approval, there’s been debate about whether it is indeed okay for use in vehicles. One of the major complaints by E15 opponents is that ethanol can corrode many of the plastics, metals, and rubber components used in internal-combustion engines and their fuel systems. All cars 2007 and newer should be compatible with E15 because automakers have changed the formulation of the affected components. One study conducted at Kettering University found no significant degradation in fuel systems all the way back to 1995 model years.

Q: How long has Molly McCullough been a weekend meteorologist on the Weather Channel?