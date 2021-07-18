Are vaccines offered door to door locally? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why did you not really cover anything regarding the Ryan Cooper case?
A: We ran a short story on page A4 June 23 stating that Cooper was found dead at his home west of Traer and that the death is being investigated as a homicide. We will follow up if there are any new developments in the case.
Q: I had new injectors in my car. The mechanic said it was because I use E-15 gas. If they cause damage to your car, why is it sold?
A: In 2011, the United States Environmental Protection Agency approved E15 gas after more than two years of testing to confirm it was safe to use in model-2001 and newer cars and light-duty trucks. Since that approval, there’s been debate about whether it is indeed okay for use in vehicles. One of the major complaints by E15 opponents is that ethanol can corrode many of the plastics, metals, and rubber components used in internal-combustion engines and their fuel systems. All cars 2007 and newer should be compatible with E15 because automakers have changed the formulation of the affected components. One study conducted at Kettering University found no significant degradation in fuel systems all the way back to 1995 model years.
Q: How long has Molly McCullough been a weekend meteorologist on the Weather Channel?
A: The Weather Channel does not list a Molly McCullough among the on-air personalities on its website. There is a meteorologist named Megan McClellan on KOKI-TV Fox channel 23 in Tulsa, Okla.
Q: What is the phone number I would call to report tree limbs that are close to some wires in my backyard?
A: If you have a tree on your property growing close to electric lines, you can submit a free tree pruning request online, or email MidAmercan Energy at trees@midamerican.com.
Q: Will you ever bring back the birth announcements?
A: We didn’t officially stop printing birth announcements, parents stopped filling out the form and sending it to us.
Q: Is the DOT in Waterloo accepting walk-ins as of yet?
A: According to the DOT, “All Iowa DOT operated service centers are open by appointment only. Walk-in customers will not be served. We are doing our best to accommodate everyone who needs an appointment but due to demand you may have to schedule several weeks out.”
Q: President Biden said he is promoting door to door vaccination requests; have they started here locally?
A: The government isn’t sending out the vaccine door to door. White House press secretary Jen Psaki described the latest push to increase vaccinations as a “targeted, community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is. .. The best people to talk about vaccinations are local, trusted messengers: doctors, faith leaders, community leaders. They are not members of the government. They are not federal government employees. They are volunteers. They are clergy. They are trusted voices in communities who are playing this role and door knocking.”
Q: How long is the intersection of West Fourth and Hoff going to be closed?
A: The plan is to open it to traffic by Thursday, July 22.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
