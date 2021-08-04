Are there any drive-in theaters left in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What is the blue plastic item that was put on my garbage can?

A: The Waterloo Sanitation Department is installing RFID tags — radio frequency identification – on city garbage bins. The tags will let the department track all of its garbage carts.

Q: How much does the GoFund me program get off each open account?

A: GoFundMe doesn’t charge a platform fee. Each donation is subject to a transaction fee (that includes debit and credit charges) of 2.9% + $.30. Campaign beneficiaries receive all money raised minus the transaction fees.

Q: Do you deliver to Clarksville?

A: We certainly do. Monday-Friday delivery is via the United States Postal Service and Sunday with a contracted courier.

Q: Do you have to pay to print an obituary without a picture?

A: Yes. You can get more information about obituaries by calling (641) 421-0514.

Q: Which of the three vaccines did Tucker Carlson take?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}