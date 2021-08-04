Are there any drive-in theaters left in Iowa? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What is the blue plastic item that was put on my garbage can?
A: The Waterloo Sanitation Department is installing RFID tags — radio frequency identification – on city garbage bins. The tags will let the department track all of its garbage carts.
Q: How much does the GoFund me program get off each open account?
A: GoFundMe doesn’t charge a platform fee. Each donation is subject to a transaction fee (that includes debit and credit charges) of 2.9% + $.30. Campaign beneficiaries receive all money raised minus the transaction fees.
Q: Do you deliver to Clarksville?
A: We certainly do. Monday-Friday delivery is via the United States Postal Service and Sunday with a contracted courier.
Q: Do you have to pay to print an obituary without a picture?
A: Yes. You can get more information about obituaries by calling (641) 421-0514.
Q: Which of the three vaccines did Tucker Carlson take?
A: Carlson has refused to tell his viewers if he has been vaccinated, although Fox News has implemented its own version of a vaccine passport program. Employees who report their vaccine status are allowed to bypass the otherwise required daily health screenings, according to several news outlets. Asked directly in late July if he is vaccinated, Carlson dodged the question, saying, “Because I’m a polite person, I’m not going to ask you any super vulgar personal questions like that.”
Q: Why doesn’t Hudson have a long-term care facility?
A: Long term care facilities, which provide residential care for people with disabilities and elderly individuals who cannot care for themselves, are generally privately owned. So apparently no private company has opened such a facility there.
Q: Does the child care credit go to those working or also to welfare recipients?
A: Both. The child tax credit is “refundable,” which means that people can get it even if they don’t owe federal income tax — but the IRS says families will have to either file a tax return or register through the agency’s non-filer portal in order to qualify for the benefit.
Q: What previous Waterloo mayors have also owned a business while in office?
A: Of Waterloo’s most recent mayors, Buck Clark opened several restaurants and bars, but left Jameson’s Public House when he won his first term as mayor. Tim Hurley was a retired John Deere engineer. John Rooff had a plumbing business while he was mayor. Al Manning had been a former bakery shift supervisor. Bernie McKinley was a career insurance agent and motivational speaker when he was elected in 1985. Leo Rooff owned Rooff Construction.
Q: Does Cedar Falls have a can redemption center?
A: According to its answering machine message, Metro Area Redemption at 9301 University Ave. is open this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, (closed for lunch from 11:20 a.m to 12) and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Q: Are there any drive-in theaters in Iowa?
A: We found five: Reels and Wheels pop-up drive-in theater in Waterloo; the Valle Drive-in in Newton; the Blue Grass Drive-in at Blue Grass, near the Quad Cities; the 61 Drive-in Theatre in Delmar, 5 miles south of Maquoketa; and the Superior 71 Drive-in Theater at Spirit Lake.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.