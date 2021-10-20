Are there any Country Kitchens still open in the U.S.? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why aren’t bell ringers for Salvation Army allowed to ring in the lobby area of a store where it is warmer?

A: Katie Zimmerly, volunteer and community relations coordinator for the Waterloo Salvation Army, said it’s up to the individual store management. “That is not something we decide. We are guests at the store, so it’s whatever the manager of that store decides, and we abide by that.”

Q: What is Cedar Falls Forward?

A: Cedar Falls Forward is a political action committee (PAC) made up of stakeholders who have served on numerous boards, commissions, initiatives, or as investors in the community. Mark Kittrell, a prominent developer, serves as its president. The community advocacy group recently sent out questionnaires to all city office candidates to learn about their reasons for running for office, and their positions on key city topics, and hopes to publish those responses on the CedarFallsFORWARD.org website later this month. On Sept. 29, residents received the PAC’s second series of postcards, with what the group has “learned about the status of public safety.” No candidate endorsements have been made to date. Rather, the PAC anticipates the candidate’s responses, literature, debate comments, etc., will be compared with what the organization views as its values.

Q: What days is The Courier published?

A: The Courier is published Sunday through Friday.

Q: Is your paper still being printed in Cedar Rapids?

A: The Courier is now printed in Davenport after Color Web Printers in Cedar Rapids ended newspaper printing operations in August.

Q: Who paid for Gov. Reynolds trip to Texas on Oct. 6?

A: The cost of the trip will be shared between Iowa taxpayers and a nonprofit Republican governors’ group. Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip was an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her. The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will pay for the transportation to Texas. Murphy didn’t respond to questions about whether Reynolds was flying on a private airplane and who owns the aircraft.

Q: How many people are on unemployment in Iowa?

A: About 68,000 Iowans were classified as unemployed by Iowa Workforce Development in August.

Q: When will construction begin on Ridgeway Avenue?

A: The section of Ridgeway Avenue between Kimball Avenue and Ansborough Avenue will be completed during the summer of 2022.

Q: Are there any Country Kitchens still open in the United States?

A: According to the company’s website there are still 20 Country Kitchen restaurants operating in the Midwest. The only franchise left in Iowa is in Stuart, a town in Guthrie County.

Q: I see you did not print a paper on Monday, Oct. 11, due to “Indigenous People’s Day.” Who are indigenous people?

A: Indigenous people are the original inhabitants of a particular region, culturally distinct ethnic groups who are native to a place which has been colonized by another ethnic group.

Q: Where can I find a VTech landline?

A: They are available at major retailers such as Walmart or Target and from many online retailers such as Amazon.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

