Are any area schools teaching the 1619 curriculum? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What is the website that features school salaries?

A: We found school salaries several years old at govsalaries.com. Many other websites appear to provide average salaries for various positions in different states. The Iowa Department of Education has some school staff salary information. Go to educateiowa.gov/document-type/staff-data. There are options to choose teachers, principals or superintendents. Salaries are available for superintendents by school district while averages are available for principals and teachers. The teacher database also includes other information like minimum and maximum salaries.

Q: Are any schools in our area teaching the 1619 curriculum?

A: The Courier previously reported that an East High School teacher was using the “1619 Project” during the past year for some of his Black history lessons. Spokespeople for the Waterloo and Cedar Falls school districts didn’t respond to an email asking if any other teachers or classes used the materials.

Q: Does UNI require their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19?