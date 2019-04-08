Q: Are Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties in the Cedar Valley?
A: It depends on how you define it. The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance defines it as Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Tama counties.
Q: On the new show "The Fix," who is the actress who plays Maya Travis? What detective show did she used to be on?
A: That's actress Robin Tunney. You probably remember her from "The Mentalist."
Q: Heroes Among Us noted people who needed to be recognized for their achievement. I did not see anyone of color. Why was that? I can name some people of color who have given outstanding service to the community.
A: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center officials respond: "The Heroes Among Us Awards are driven by the nominations we receive. Nominations are already being accepted for the 2020 event, and can be entered at www.mercyone.org/heroes. To be considered eligible for the next event, the heroic act should occur in the 2019 calendar year.
Q: What are the bands for Irish Fest this summer?
A: Here's the lineup now, according the festival Facebook page: Gaelic Storm, Scythian, the High Kings, the Screaming Orphans, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, Jig Jam, Realta, the Dublin City Ramblers, the Gothard Sisters, Seo Linn, the Logues, Runa, Tallymoore, the 19th Street Band, Shane Hennessy and Colm and Laura Keegan.
Q: Why are Purdue's teams called the Boilermakers? How long have they had that name?
A: Many Purdue students originally took hands-on college courses and were teased as being rough blue-collar workers. After an 1891 Purdue defeat of Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., a vengeful reporter for the Crawfordsville Daily Argus News wrote a story headlined "Slaughter of Innocents: Wabash Snowed Completely Under by the Burly Boiler Makers from Purdue." The name stuck, amid further accusations that Purdue was recruiting ringers from workers at the nearby railroad yards to play football.
Q: What happened to the Duggar girl who was married to a missionary and had a boy named Israel? I don't see them on any of the episodes anymore.
A: Following critical remarks from Derick Dillard about several TLC show cast members and the network itself, Jill Duggar's husband isn't on "Counting On" anymore. The two left on a mission trip to Guadalajara, Mexico, in March, according to their church social media.
Q: When will Ridgeway Avenue be redone?
A: The intersection of Ridgeway and Ansborough avenues will be overlaid this summer. The city is studying the future lane configuration for Ridgeway Avenue to be resurfaced, but no timeline has been established for construction.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
