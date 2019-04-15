Q. How did the Mississippi River gets its name?
A. It was evidently taken from an Algonquin or Ojibwe word that meant "Big Waters" or "Great River."
Q. Will the Friends of Sartori Breakfast be in May again this year?
A. Yes. It's set for May 14 at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, hosted by Friends of MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
Q. Can you print the Mr. Food recipe from April 10 for lemon poppy seed bread? Needs it before Easter
A. Here it is:
What You'll Need
• 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter, softened
• 1/4 cup applesauce
• 1 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup egg substitute
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 cup low-fat milk
• 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
• 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
2. In a medium bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter, applesauce, sugar, and egg substitute until smooth.
3. In another medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Add to applesauce mixture, beating until well combined. Stir in milk, lemon zest, and poppy seeds.
4. Pour batter into loaf pan and bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly in pan.
5. Meanwhile, to make a lemon glaze, stir together the lemon juice and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Pour over loaf after removing it from the oven, then allow it to cool in pan.
Q. If I know someone in Cedar Falls that is running their sump pump into their toilet who would I report them to?
A. Please report the property address of concern to Code Enforcement by either calling 273-8612 or report through the city’s website: www.cedarfalls.com and click “Service Request.”
Q. What determines when Easter falls each year?
A. Easter is the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. So it can range from March 22 to April 25.
Q. How are people selected for jury duty?
A. According to the website of the Iowa Judicial Branch: "Each year, the Iowa Judicial Branch obtains names from a list of licensed drivers, state identification card holders, and registered voters residing in your county and compiles that information into a master jury list. The names of deceased persons, provided by the Department of Health, are removed from the source list. From that list, individuals are randomly selected by computer."
Q. Is Kaplan University closed?
A. The for-profit online institution, including its Cedar Falls branch, was purchased in 2018 by Purdue University, a public school in West Lafayette, Ind. It was renamed Purdue University Global. According to its website, the Cedar Falls location primarily serves as a study resource center for students taking online courses.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
