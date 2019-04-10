Q: Are quail allowed as pets within Waterloo city limits?
A: Waterloo’s zoning ordinance does not preclude quail from being a pet. If a person was raising quail for commercial or economic reasons, they would be subject to zoning regulations and approvals as a hobby farm.
Q: Who do we call for gravel roads in need of repair on Black Hawk County?
A: Call the Black Hawk County Engineering Department at (319) 833-3008.
Q: What’s the recipe from TV for the fire crackers?
A: From Mr. Food:
Alabama Fire Crackers
What You’ll Need
1 (1-ounce) packet dry ranch dressing mix
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
3/4 cup vegetable oil
2 sleeves (1/2 box) saltine crackers
What to Do
1. In a 2-gallon resealable plastic bag, combine dressing mix, red pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper; mix well. Add oil and mix well.
2. Place crackers in bag, seal and gently turn bag over several times until crackers are evenly coated, being careful not to break up crackers. Allow to sit about 1 hour before gently turning again. Let bag sit overnight. Store crackers in bag or an airtight container until ready to serve.
Q: When will the schedule be out for Friday’Loo?
A: It’s already out. The first event of the year is May 10 with the Tommy Bentz Band. You can check www.mainstreetwaterloo.org for the full list.
Q: When is the Irish Fest this year?
A: It will be Aug. 2-4.
Q: When was the last year a Big Ten women’s team won the NCAA tournament? When was the last time a Big Ten team made it to the final game? Has the U of Iowa made it to the Final Four before?
A: Purdue won the championship in 1999; Michigan State was the runner-up in 2005. The 1992-93 Hawkeye team, under coach Vivian Stringer, made it to the Final Four, losing to Ohio State.
Q: When is the next Veridian paper shredding day?
A: It’s May 18 at the Ansborough Avenue location.
Q: Will there be more “Fixer Upper” mysteries on Hallmark Mystery?
A: The most recent one premiered March 11. No word yet on when the next one will be out.
Q: Do the Chicago Cubs broadcast their games on any FM station in Northeast Iowa?
A: All of the area stations we see listed on the Major League Baseball radio network are AM.
Q: Why were Black Hawk County assessments sent out without a corresponding statement of property taxes?
A: The assessment notices are giving the proposed Jan. 1, 2019, value. That value will be used for property tax bills payable beginning in September 2020. Local governments do not set property tax rates for that fiscal year until March and April of 2020. It would be impossible for the assessment notice to indicate how that will affect your tax bill because the local budgets and tax rates have not yet been established.
Q: Are there plans for a Five Guys restaurant locally?
A: Five Guys has not announced any plans to open a store in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
