Q: Where are the funds coming from to build the new Public Safety building in Cedar Falls?
A: The project is being financed without issuing general obligation bonds, from funds the city has put away over the years.
Q: On “Anne of Green Gables,” she lived on Prince Edward Island. Is that a real place? Can people travel there?
A: It’s real — PEI is one of Canada’s maritime provinces, off the coast of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Tourism is a booming business there, including plenty of things to do with the “Anne” stories.
Q: I noticed Natalie Morales hasn’t been on “Access” for a number of weeks. Is she off the show or just taking time off?
A: It appears she is off the show. After rumors in March that she had been fired, a show producer said she had absolutely not been fired, but it was “likely” she would be leaving the show.
Q: What date was Mr. Food’s chicken casserole recipe published in Call the Courier?
A: It was in the March 24 paper, and it’s also available at wcfcourier.com.
Q: When will Highway 63 North from Donald Street to Dunkerton Road be resurfaced?
A: The resurfacing project has started. The contractor is currently patching the worst parts of the highway.
Q: I have a Sears gift card for $25, a Barmuda card for $25 and a Lone Star card for $25. Any suggestions on how to redeem the value of these cards?
A: We’ve gotten enough similar questions over the years that we think we should urge people to use their gift cards right away. Don’t save them for a rainy day! As for Lone Star and Sears, you’ll probably need to drive to an out-of-town location, or order from Sears online. Former Barmuda owner Darin Beck said in a recent interview that Barmuda cards would be honored for a time — so use it now.
Q: In one of the 1969 pages earlier this year, it said Congress doubled the president’s salary to $100,000. What is that worth in today’s money? How long had it been at $50,000?
A: The salary was already $100,000 in 1969 — it was doubled that year to $200,000. $100,000 in 1969 had the same buying power as about $707,900 now. The president’s salary was $50,000 from 1873 to 1909, $75,000 from 1909-1949 and went to $100,000 in 1949.
Q: Does the Veterans Home in Marshalltown have a unit for mentally ill vets?
A: Here’s what the Iowa Veterans Home says: “Part of our medical staff team includes mental health services. This department provides psychiatry and psychology services. They provide coverage 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The mental health providers schedule weekly clinics on various units and are available to see residents for routine or acute needs Monday through Friday.”
Q: Is Robert Blake in prison?
A: No. He was acquitted of murder in 2005, although later found liable in a civil wrongful death trial.
Q: Is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy any relation to former Sen. Joe McCarthy?
A: No, no relation.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
