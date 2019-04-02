Q: Since Walt Rogers lost the election will he get the job back with the state that Kim Reynolds appointed him to?
A: Rogers resigned from that job to run for the Iowa Senate seat. There is no word on his future plans.
Q: Are the firefighters who left Cedar Falls and went to Ankeny making more or less of a salary there?
A: At least five of the Cedar Falls firefighters who have left went to Urbandale, and James Cook, one of the first firefighters to go there, said he took a $20,000 pay cut.
Q: What did Clark Gable’s grandson, Clark James Gable, the host of “Cheaters,” die from?
A: No cause of death had been made public as of the day this was received, but the Dallas medical examiner said the death was not considered suspicious.
Q: On the Liberty Mutual commercial is that a real emu running with the guy?
A: The ads use a “mix of real bird and CGI for the LiMu character,” according to AdWeek magazine.
Q: What was the date and cause of Andy Griffith’s death?
A: Griffith died in North Carolina on July 3, 2012, from a heart attack. He was 86.
Q: Will there be an automobile swap meet on the Cattle Congress grounds like they did last year around the middle of April?
A: A spring “Swap on the Blacktop” show, hosted by the Midwest Grease Kings, is set for April 27 at Cattle Congress.
Q: Is it a scam if someone calls asking for your Medicare number?
A: Yes. Here’s what the Federal Trade Commission says: “Don’t give personal information to get your new Medicare card. If someone calls claiming to be from Medicare, asking for your Social Security number, bank information, or other information to get your new card, that’s a scam. Hang up. Medicare will never ask you to give personal information to get your new Medicare number and card.”
Q: Who is the gentleman who does the Perkins commercial that has been airing recently? What other jobs has he done the past years as an actor?
A: If you’re thinking of the commercial where the silver-haired gentleman asks for his pie before his burger, that’s actor Treg Monty. He didn’t start acting until he was in his 50s; you might have seem him in “Devious Maids” or “It’s Supernatural.” We think he looks a lot like James Brolin.
Q: Will there a Bacon Fest this year at McElroy?
A: Yes. It’s set for Nov. 3 at the Hippodrome.
Q: What’s the real name of Diana, Leo’s mother on “Days of Our Lives”?
A: That’s veteran actress Judith Chapman.
Q: Can it be predicted when the aurora borealis is going to show up in the sky?
A: According to the Geophysical Institute in Alaska, “Scientists can predict when and where there will be aurora, but with less confidence than they can predict the regular weather.” Sky watchers say the best time to see the northern lights is between December and April, on a night with clear skies, coinciding with the new moon, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The institute posts short-term forecasts at www.gi.alaska.edu/Au roraForecast.
