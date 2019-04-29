Q. When will Waterloo street sweepers be out to get all the sand off the streets?
A. Waterloo began street sweeping operations at the end of March.
Q. There seems to be a fleet of CRST semis in southern Waterloo. Are they connected to Hawkeye Community College’s truck driving class?
A. HCC works with CRST to provide Class A commercial truck driver training to their drivers. HCC currently has four CRST trucks to use for their driver training.
Q. What are they doing in the 1500 block of Oakwood Drive? It's torn up again.
A. The street is being reconstructed.
Q. What's a phone number for the FTC?
A. Try calling (202) 326-2222.
Q. What movie did Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray first appear in -- "Red Dawn" or "Dirty Dancing"?
A. "Red Dawn" came first in 1984.
Q. What's the number to call to find out about your Iowa tax refund?
A. The Iowa Department of Revenue asks that you use the online "Where's My refund?" service at www.idr.iowa.gov/wheresmyrefund/GetRefundStatus. You can try calling the department at (866) 339-7912 as well.
Q. Where is Jalyn Souchek going to?
A. She said in a Facebook post that she would announce that soon.
Q. The UNI’s dean’s list was published in Celebrations. I was looking for my niece from Cedar Rapids, but that town wasn’t listed. Was this an oversight?
A. No, we include only the names of students in our Northeast Iowa coverage area, and Cedar Rapids is outside of that.
Q. Can you print Mr. Food’s recipe for billionaire bars?
A. What You'll Need
• 1 (11.2-ounce) package shortbread cookies
• 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
• 1 (11-ounce) package caramels
• 1/4 cup heavy cream
• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 1 teaspoon vegetable shortening
What to Do
1. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In a food processor, pulse cookies until finely crushed. Place in a medium bowl, add butter, and mix well. Press cookie mixture firmly into bottom of baking dish. Refrigerate until ready to use.
3. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine caramels and heavy cream; cook until melted, stirring constantly. Evenly pour over crust, spreading quickly before it hardens. Refrigerate 15 minutes, or until set.
4. In a small saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate chips and shortening, stirring until smooth. Pour mixture over caramel and spread evenly. Refrigerate until set.
5. Using a sharp knife, cut into bars. Cover and refrigerate any leftovers.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
