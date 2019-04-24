Q: What happens if you get a notice for jury duty and you forget to respond?
A: According to the website of the Iowa Judicial Branch, “If you received a juror summons and failed to appear, you can be fined, incarcerated, or both.”
Q: I saw an old movie, “Weekend at the Waldorf,” set in New York City. When was the Waldorf built? Is it still in business?
A: The original hotel (later torn down to make room for the Empire State Building) was built in 1893. The current Waldorf-Astoria on Park Avenue in New York opened in 1931. It’s currently closed for renovation, according to its website, and is expected to re-open in 2021 with a mixture of luxury condos and hotel rooms.
Q: Can you print Mr. Food’s recipe for mashed potato lasagna?
A: Here’s his Pierogi Lasagna:
What You’ll Need
- 12 lasagna noodles
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 5 onions, finely chopped (about 3 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese
- 6 cups warm seasoned mashed potatoes, store-bought or homemade
What to Do
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
2. Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.
3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add salt to onions and saute 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly browned; reserve 1/2 cup sautéed onions for topping. Add remaining onions, the pepper, and cheese to mashed potatoes; mix well.
4. Place 3 noodles on bottom of baking dish. Spread 1/3 of potato mixture over noodles. Repeat layers until a total of 4 layers of noodles and 3 layers of potato mixture have been placed (with a layer of noodles on top). Top with reserved sautéed onions.
5. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until heated through.
Q: In baseball, how is the winning pitcher determined? For example, in a no hitter where five pitchers were used, four pitched two innings and one pitched one inning.
A: A pitcher receives a win when he is the pitcher of record when his team takes the lead for good — with a couple rare exceptions. First, a starting pitcher must pitch at least five innings (in a traditional game of nine innings or longer) to qualify for the win. If he does not, the official scorer awards the win to the most effective relief pitcher.
There is also a rarely used clause where an official scorer can deem a relief pitcher’s appearance “brief and ineffective.” (For example, if a reliever relinquished a one-run lead by allowing three runs, but was still in line for a win after his team scored four runs in the following inning — that may qualify.) If that’s the case, the scorer can award the win to a pitcher who followed that “brief and ineffective” pitcher. Which relief pitcher earns the win specifically is also up to the judgment of the official scorer.
Q. Is Bernie Sanders a Democrat or independent?
A. He’s currently a Democrat, although he has a long history as an independent and has sometimes characterized himself as a democratic socialist.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
