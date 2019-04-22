Q: What town is Auburn University located?
A: It’s in Auburn, Ala.
Q: Whatever happened to all the money or the biggest portions of it that Russell Wasendorf stole?
A: In September 2012 Wasendorf pleaded guilty to embezzling $215.5 million over the course of 20 years. According to Reuters, most of Peregrine Financial Group’s 24,000 customers got back only about a third of the money they had in PFG accounts. Most of the money was used to finance Wasendorf’s lavish lifestyle, which included building a $24-million headquarters in Cedar Falls that investigators said was financed with money siphoned from customers. His unusual empire included a Romanian property company and a glossy magazine. He underwrote big-name guest speakers at industry events, held private VIP receptions for them and flashed a jeweled pinky ring.
Q: Does Donald Trump have any siblings? If so, who are they, where do they live and what do they do for a living?
A: Donald is the fourth child of Fred and Mary Trump’s five children. Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald’s eldest sister, is a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. His older brother, Fred Jr., was an airline pilot but suffered from alcoholism and died at the age of 43. Elizabeth Grau, the third Trump child, was an executive with Chase Manhattan Bank before retiring to Florida, and Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is retired after working as a top executive at his family’s company.
Q: The city of Waterloo built a new building at the yard waste recycling site. Does this building have sewer and water? Also, does it have an office? If so, is the office heated and cooled?
A: Yes to all three questions.
Q: Does the main post office in downtown Waterloo have any plans to redo their landscaping in front of the post office? It looks like it hasn’t been maintained in years.
A: The landscaping in front of the Waterloo Post Office were planted by a former manager of distribution operations several years ago, said Kristy Anderson, U.S. Postal Service spokesperson. They are perennial flowers and are browned from the winter weather. During the spring and warmer weather, the flowers start to bloom. These flowers were a separate inclusion to normal landscaping for the facility and are not maintained as far as being trimmed down during the dormant months. Anderson said she asked the local office to keep an eye on the plantings so they do not become a detriment to the appearance of the facility.
Q: How long do you keep canceled checks?
A: A recommendation from the Division of Consumer and Business Education with the Federal Trade Commission: “Wait seven years before shredding. Why? While the IRS usually has three years to audit you, it has up to seven years under certain circumstances. (If you file a fraudulent return, then the IRS can audit at any time – but for the average honest taxpayer, seven years works.)” Other sites say just a year is fine.
