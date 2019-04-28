Q: My children go to a Cedar Falls elementary school. I asked them what they do on the extended days to make up for snow days and they said they just go out on the playground and play and don’t do any classroom work. Why is the school board making up the hours for snow days this way?
A: At the secondary level (junior high and high school), buildings have added two minutes onto each class period throughout the day. At the elementary level, the additional 15 minutes are not used for recess time, said Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman Janelle Darst. Grade level teams at each building are using the time to teach additional content or to provide interventions and enrichment. Staff are trying to keep the end of the day routine, so it doesn’t feel to the students that the day has been extended.
Q: What’s the Better Business Bureau’s number?
A: Call (800) 222-1600.
Q: I have a Beck’s gift certificate. Is there some place I can redeem this?
A: Gift and reward cards will continue to be honored for an extended time.
Q: What is going on at the State Training School in Eldora that they need to hire so many people? In the March 24 Sunday paper there are six ads alone.
A: Matt Highland, public information officer and bureau chief of communications at the Iowa Department of Human Services, responds: “The current good economy and low unemployment is a challenge for nearly every employer in Iowa, Eldora is not an exception. We have openings for teachers, not an unusual occurrence this time of year for any school. We also have a greater number of Youth Service Workers (line staff), so this means there are more to fill.”
Q: Are there any sanctuary cities in Iowa?
A: Gov. Kim Reynolds last year signed legislation banning sanctuary city policies in the state of Iowa. At the time, there were 14 counties in Iowa considered sanctuary jurisdictions that would have had to adjust their policies to remain eligible for state funding. Black Hawk County was not one of them.
Q: Did Waterloo Warehousing purchase Duryea Street from the city? If not, why are they allowed to have their trucks blocking the street all the time?
A: They are delivering and picking up freight, which is permissible under city code. The code section states: “No person shall park a motor truck … on any residential street in the city, except when making a delivery or picking up persons or freight on said street and when doing so shall park only for a length of time reasonably necessary to perform said function.”
Q: How many drones are registered in Waterloo and Cedar Falls? Do they bother the bird population and wildlife?
A: The most recent data available to the public is from May 2016, when the Federal Aviation Administration said there were 100 registered drones in Waterloo and 67 in Cedar Falls. The National Audubon Society website has a section on birds and drones. The organization reports there do not appear to be any bird deaths caused by drones.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
