Q: The HurryCane and HurryWalker are advertised on TV all the time. Does any store locally sell the HurryWalker?
A: Try Walmart or Walgreens; they are also available to order online.
Q: What is being built on the southwest corner of Ridgeway and Highway 58?
A: A new Fleet Farm retail and convenience store is being built at the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and West Ridgeway Avenue.
Q: Will NBC bring back “Reverie”?
A: No, NBC canceled the show in November.
Q: In the 1960s, there used to be a Sugar Hill bar where people went to hear great jazz. What was the address of that bar? Do you know the names of any of the bands that played there?
A: Club Sugar Hill, 515 Beech St., Waterloo, featured performances by the Dick Bernadine Trio, Joel Santiago Trio and Sam Anthony Trio.
Q: On the new ABC TV show “The Fix,” what actress plays the lawyer Maya Travis and what other shows has she appeared on?
A: Travis is played by actress Robin Tunney. She has a long list of credits but is probably best known for her roles on “Prison Break” and “The Mentalist.”
Q: Is UnitedHealth Care, one of the Iowa MCOs, part of UnitedHealth Group?
A: UnitedHealthcare is part of UnitedHealth Group, according to the company’s website.
Q: What is the difference between a photo and a portrait?
A: A photo is any image taken by a camera — it can be of a person, an object, a landscape. A portrait is any likeness in any medium of a person or people — it can be painted, drawn, stitched or photographed.
Q: Can we have the recipe for Mr. Food’s Munchin Crunchin Mix?
A: Here it is:
What You’ll Need
- 3 cups oven-toasted corn cereal
- 3 cups mini twist pretzels
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1 cup candy-coated chocolates (see Note)
- 1/2 cup white cake mix
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 (16-ounce) package vanilla almond bark
What to Do
1. Line a 10- x 15-inch baking sheet with wax paper.
2. In a large bowl, combine cereal, pretzels, cranberries and candy-coated chocolates; mix well and set aside. In a small bowl, combine cake mix with confectioners’ sugar.
3. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt almond bark 60 to 90 seconds or until melted, stirring occasionally. Pour over cereal mixture and toss until evenly coated. Sprinkle with cake mix mixture and toss again. Place on baking sheet and let cool. Store in an airtight container.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
