Q. It was stated in a recent Call the Courier article that Waterloo Fire does not have a contract with Orange Township. There is a Waterloo School in Orange Township, so if the school catches on fire will Waterloo Fire not go and put this fire out?
A. Waterloo Fire Rescue would respond to a fire at Orange Elementary School. The school is in the city limits of Waterloo, not Orange Township. Property owners outside of city limits pay property taxes to a township government entity, which has its own elected trustees. Those trustees typically contract with fire departments for emergency coverage.
Q. If you don't pay a ticket issued by a traffic camera, does it affect your credit score?
A. Cities are not allowed to report unpaid automated traffic enforcement citations to credit ratings agencies.
Q. Is St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls going to have a garage sale this year? If so, what are the dates and times?
A. It's set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 24; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 25 and 8 to 10 a.m. April 26.
Q. How long can a vehicle be parked on a residential street in Cedar Falls before it can be moved?
A. Ordinance 26-261 states a vehicle cannot be parked on a city street for more than 48 continuous hours. To report a violation, call dispatch at 291-2515.
Q. Is the training the POS’s are going through in Cedar Falls the same training and tests a regular firefighter has to take or a shorter version?
A. According to Public Safety Director Jeff Olson, Public Safety Officers complete the same training and certification process that is required, tested and certified by the Fire Training Bureau which is governed by the state of Iowa.
Q. How many times have other agencies been called in to help Cedar Falls Fire since 2017?
A. Public Safety Director Jeff Olson told the Courier, Cedar Falls has not needed help to fight any fires with the exception of hauling water to rural areas where there are no fire hydrants. Any fire agency fighting a fire of a larger size in a rural area will need help hauling water as many tanker trucks are needed to haul the water. All fire agencies in Black Hawk County do have 28e agreements to assist each other when the need arises.
Q. How do they pick people for jury duty? Is there an age limit for seniors?
A. According to the Iowa judicial branch: " A prospective juror must:
• Be a citizen of the United States
• Be a resident of the county in which they were summoned
• Be 18 years of age or older.
• Be able to understand the English language in a written, spoken or manually signed mode
• Be able to receive and evaluate information such that the person is capable of rendering satisfactory juror service
• Not have served as a grand or petit (trial) juror within the past 24 months."
There is no upper age limit. People can ask the court to take their age into consideration and request to be excused, but that's not automatic.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.