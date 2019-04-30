Q: How long can a vehicle be parked on a residential street in Traer before it can be towed?
A: Traer’s city ordinance does not allow on-street parking for more than 72 hours without moving. Enforcement is handled by the Tama County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Dennis Kucera said deputies will first attempt to make contact with registered owner about the violation. Usually the first offense is verbal warning. Additional offenses will result in a parking citation or, at the city’s request, towing at the owner’s expense.
Q: There used to be a Governor Hickenlooper of Iowa. Is former Governor Hickenlooper of Colorado a relative of our former governor?
A: Yes. Bourke Hickenlooper, who died in 1971, was lieutenant governor and governor of Iowa in the 1940s, then served four terms in the U.S. Senate. The two are cousins, John Hickenlooper has said in the past.
Q: I heard there was a town named Maheya, Texas, but I couldn’t find it on any Texas map. When we looked it up on our iPad it can up as Mexia, Texas. Was Maheya the original name of that town?
A: We think you’re hearing the Spanish pronunciation of the word. We called the Mexia Chamber of Commerce — the website says “Mexia is truly a great place … no matter how you pronounce it.” — and a staff person reported most people there pronounce it something like Ma-hi-ya. The town was named in 1871 for Gen. José Antonio Mexía.
Q: Can you print background information on how the Texas Rangers first were started?
A: Ranger history started in 1823 with a small band of frontiersmen put together by Stephen Austin. The term “Texas Ranger” was first used by lawmakers in 1835. Over the years, Rangers — in one form or another — fought Native Americans, policed lawless frontier towns, battled Mexican bandits and military forces and enforced order in mining towns, among other duties. Today, “the Texas Ranger Division is a major division within the Texas Department of Public Safety with lead criminal investigative responsibility for major incident crime investigations, unsolved crime/serial crime investigations, public corruption investigations, officer-involved shooting investigations and border security operations,” according to the department.
Q: What are Cedar Falls’ plans, short- and long-term, for Union Road between 27th Street and Viking Road?
A: Short term: The Public Works and Parks Division will be filling the holes with gravel and asphalt as applicable. Midterm: Deteriorated portions of the road will be repaired with a more permanent asphalt paving. Long term: Traffic volumes and development are being monitored. The city annually reviews its five-year pavement management plan and five-year capital improvements plan to plan and manage projects citywide. A study of the entire corridor is anticipated in the coming years to help with future planning. This study will be similar to the one just completed on Greenhill Road.
Q: During a lightning storm is it safer to be in my unattached garage that is built with steel, or my wood frame house that has electrical wires and plumbing?
A: The National Weather Service says the house is the safer place to be as long as you go in an interior room and avoid anything that conducts electricity -- corded phones, appliances, wires, TV cables, computers, plumbing, metal doors or windows.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
