Q: On Page A4 of the March 25 Courier is a piece concerning the massacre of 150 people. There is no mention that all the people being murdered are Christians. Why was that left out of the article?
A: The massacre in central Mali left 154 dead in an ethnic Peuhl village. The Peuhl — also known as Fulani — are a primarily Muslim people. The ethnic Dogon militia blamed for the massacre accuse ethnic Peuhl of collaborating with Islamic extremists. Dogon militia leaders deny involvement in the massacre.
Q: An article July 29, 2018, states Smithfield Foods, a Chinese hog production division, is based in Virginia. Is it true these hogs are shipped to China for processing and then shipped back to the U.S.?
A: According to the company’s website: “Smithfield has not, does not and will not import any products from China to the United States. No Smithfield products come from animals raised, processed or packaged in China.”
Q: Both solar panels and wind turbines produce energy, but for some reason there seems to be some disagreement between the two. Can you explain?
A: Green energy advocates maintain both solar and wind are hugely preferable to fossil fuels because they reduce CO2 transmission into the atmosphere. There are pros and cons to both. Solar panels only work when the sun shines. Wind turbines only work when the wind is blowing. For personal systems, which is better partly depends on where you live. Some areas have more wind than sun, and vice versa. As part of the national power grid, variable renewable energy sources (solar and wind) could be combined with hydroelectric, wave power, nuclear and carbon capture fossil fuel generation to ensure reliable supply.
Q: I used to sell the Grit newspaper to make extra money when I was a kid 60 years ago. Can I still purchase one of those somewhere?
A: Grit is now published as a bimonthly magazine. You can buy it at bookstores, farm supply stores or online at grit.com. The website has a lot of information, as well.
Q: I don’t understand why nobody ever answers this number?
A: The Call the Courier line is set up as an anonymous voicemail system to let people leave questions. It doesn’t ring through to any phone, and there’s no a way for anyone to answer it in person. Please check page A2 of the paper for numbers to call directly to the Courier.
Q: Why doesn’t Mr. Food give the exact ingredients for his recipes?
A: We’re not sure why he frequently doesn’t give exact measurements in his videos. They are included in the recipes on his website and in his cookbooks.
Q: Does Melania Trump have any siblings? If so, where are they?
A: She has an older sister, Ines Knauss, about whom little is known. She reportedly lives near the Trump Tower in New York. She also has a half brother, Denis Cigelnjak, by her father’s relationship with another woman before her parents married. She evidently has never met him.
Q: Do people on bikes have to stop at stop signs?
A: Bicyclists are expected to obey all traffic signs and signals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.