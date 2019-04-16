Q: What is the phone number to reach Mr. Husome who is sponsoring the Limb-It-Less fundraiser April 18 in Cedar Falls for people with amputations?
A: The Husome Strong Foundation can be reached at (319) 230-2947.
Q: Is there an illness where a person hoards items and refuses to get rid of items even if they aren’t useful anymore?
A: Yes. Here’s how the American Psychiatric Association describes it: “People with hoarding disorder excessively save items that others may view as worthless. They have persistent difficulty getting rid of or parting with possessions, leading to clutter that disrupts their ability to use their living or work spaces. Hoarding is not the same as collecting. People with hoarding disorder often save random items and store them haphazardly. In most cases, they save items that they feel they may need in the future, are valuable or have sentimental value. Some may also feel safer surrounded by the things they save. Hoarding disorder occurs in an estimated 2 to 6 percent of the population and often leads to substantial distress and problems functioning.”
Q: Where did the tradition come from for playing bagpipes at funerals for policeman and firefighters?
A: Most sources trace it to the great waves of Irish and Scottish immigration in the 1800s. Irish immigrants faced massive job discrimination and often had to take dangerous and difficult jobs — like police officer or firefighter — that few others wanted. They brought with them the Celtic tradition of playing the bagpipes at funerals, and it gradually became common for the pipes to be played at any funeral of an officer or firefighter, especially those killed in the line of duty. The often mournful sound of bagpipe music probably helped that association.
Q: Are Chad and Abigail coming back on “Days Of Our Lives”?
A: Both actors have left the show, and it doesn’t look as if there are immediate plans to bring the characters back. But in soap opera land, almost everyone comes back eventually.
Q: Where can I find lemon custard ice cream?
A: We’re not sure. You may want to call and check with local grocery stores and ice cream shops.
Q: Is this the place where I call to see about my bill?
A: No, please call customer service at (319) 291-1444.
Q: That was a nice article in the March 27 paper on the Hawkeye stadium in Iowa City. How long was that turf down that they are replacing?
A: Thanks! The turf has been down just two years. It’s being replaced due to flooding in and around the stadium last summer, UI officials said. The university is submitting an insurance claim to cover some of the work, according to news reports.
Q: How old is Joe Biden?
A: He’s 76.
Q: Has the new “Murphy Brown” been canceled?
A: The show was intended to have just a 13-episode run, according to CBS, and so it won’t be back.
A question in the March 24 paper asked about a Central High School class of 1979 reunion. It’s planned for June 28-29. Contact Kim Kischer-Larson, (319) 269-9190 or kklint@cfu.net; or Lori (Baker) Babinat, (319) 231-4529 or rjblab@mchsi.com; or check the Facebook page.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
