Q: How long will the roadwork on the Evansdale exit take for getting onto Highway 20?
A: The River Forest Road on-ramp will open for northbound Interstate 380 traffic in mid-July, weather permitting. The ramp will open for U.S. 20 westbound traffic in mid-November.
Q: What are they doing on the westbound traffic on Highway 20 east of Waterloo?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation is reconstructing U.S. 20 between Iowa Highway 21 and the Cedar River bridges. The contractor is getting ready to move all the traffic to the westbound lanes in a head-to-head pattern. Crews will then reconstruct the eastbound lanes. When that is done traffic will be moved to the new eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes are reconstructed. The project is scheduled to be finished in late fall.
Q: When is the DOT planning on repairing or filling in the bad pot holes at mile marker 187 on Highway 218?
A: Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to hit that area the week of April 15, weather permitting.
Q: When are they going to finish the roadwork on Ansborough Avenue between VGM and Kwik Star to get rid of all the concrete barriers?
A: The contractor has been encountering wet soil conditions and is waiting for favorable conditions. The contractor anticipates completion of the project by mid-May, said Waterloo City Engineer Jamie Knutson. Once the remaining paving is completed the concrete barrier rails will be removed.
Q: Does Michael Strahan have a speech problem?
A: There’s lots of online talk about his speech, and Strahan has clearly taken some ribbing for it, but we don’t know that he’s particularly addressed it publicly.
Q: What are the dates for the What Cheer and Oronoco, Minn., flea markets this year?
A: The What Cheer market will be open May 3-5, Aug. 2-4 and Oct. 4-6 this year. The Oronoco Gold Rush flea market and antique show will be Aug. 16-18.
Q: Can you explain what a tweet, Twitter, hashtag and Instagram mean in a way an older person can understand?
A: Twitter and Instagram are both social networks, just like Facebook (which we assume an “older person” is familiar with these days). A “tweet” is a message posted to Twitter. A hashtag, which you might know as the pound sign, can be used on any social network by putting the character “#” before a phrase, such as #recipe. Users are then able to click on the hashtagged phrase to search for other messages using that hashtag — so, if you’re looking for recipes, you’d click on or search using that #recipe hashtag, for example.
Q: Regarding Sunday’s article “GOP leaders slam Democrats on flood relief.” Why are the Democrats against the flood relief plan?
A: The federal government is working on a disaster relief package that would send aid to multiple areas hit recently by natural disasters. That package is held up over objections by Democrats that it does not sufficiently assist Puerto Rico.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
