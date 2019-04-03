Q: Is age 16 the earliest a teen in Iowa can get a valid driver’s license or are there other circumstances they can drive legally without a licensed driver in the car?
A: He or she can get a school license, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Young drivers at least 14 1/2 years old who’ve gone through driver’s ed, have an instruction permit and at least six months of a clean driving record can get a license to drive to and from school and school activities, using the most direct route. They must have permission from a parent or guardian and a school principal or superintendent and live a mile or more from school. They are not allowed to carry more than one minor passenger who is not a relative when driving without adult supervision or to use a cell phone, smartphone, tablet, or other electronic communication or entertainment device while driving.
Q: Now that St. Vincent de Paul is selling its warehouse, are they putting a hold on donations?
A: St. Vincent de Paul is still accepting donations at its Broadway Avenue thrift store. It is not picking up furniture and large items with trucks.
Q: Has Chad Dietrick, formerly of New Hartford, now of Lakota, gone to trial for the murder of his girlfriend?
A: The trial of Dietrick, accused of killing his girlfriend, has been set to begin July 16.
Q: Will the general public still be able to use the running track at Memorial Stadium? The revolving door has been replaced with a chain lock.
A: No, said Waterloo Community Schools’ officials. The stadium is no longer open to the public outside of events held there.
Q: How do we go about replacing the superintendent of the Cedar Falls Schools?
A: The superintendent’s position is hired and overseen by the Board of Education. Board members, who are elected representatives of Cedar Falls Community Schools’ residents, would make any such decisions.
Q: Where are the bars located on the UNI campus?
A: Bars in the area of the University of Northern Iowa are located just off the campus, generally along College Street or nearby on streets that intersect.
Q: Recently in the Courier the Waterloo Schools printed what vendors they paid for the month. On the list of payments were several day cares they paid a lot of money to. Why are taxpayers paying for day cares that are associated with the Waterloo Schools?
A: The child care centers are part of Iowa’s Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. State funds that go through Waterloo Community Schools pay the fee for 4-year-old’s enrolled in the preschools. Charletta Sudduth, the district’s early childhood consultant, said the intent is for the children to enter school ready to learn by expanding voluntary access to quality preschool curricula. Therefore, these quality programs include community child care centers that partner with districts and meet state quality assurances.
Q. Is it a legal requirement that grand jury testimony be redacted from the Mueller report?
A. Federal law prohibits, with some exceptions, public release of information obtained through grand jury testimony. Attorney General William Barr maintains he legally is required to excise grand jury-related evidence. Some courts have held judges have authority to lift grand jury secrecy.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
