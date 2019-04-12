Q: The April 1 Call the Courier stated driver’s licenses could be renewed for eight years. Is this for anyone or certain age groups only?
A: It’s for those older than 17 years, 11 months through 66 years, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. There are shorter renewals for those 67 and older.
Q: What years were the two bad snowstorms Waterloo had in April?
A: We asked State Climatologist Justin Glisan for help: “I pulled the historical record for Waterloo Airport (going back to 1950). The three highest monthly snow totals are:
- 2018: 12.1 inches with the two highest daily snowfalls of 4.4 inches (8th) and 4.0 inches (18th).
- 1973: 10.3 inches with the highest daily total at 6.2 inches (9th).
- 2003: 8.7 inches with the highest daily to
tal at 7.2 inches (7th). Climatologically, Waterloo expects 2.0 inches of snow in April.
Q: Where are the Black Hawk County Democratic headquarters?
A: 307 E. Fourth St. in Waterloo.
Q: In the survey for the Cedar Falls bond vote it said it would only raise your taxes $11 for $100,000 assessed value. So if you have a $200,000 home is that $22 a month?
A: Yes. The survey information is based on a 20-year bond issue of $69.9 million. At the beginning of the 20 years, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ officials said the bond would add $10.77 per month to the tax bill of a home with an assessed value of $100,000. It would be double that amount for a $200,000 home.
Q: I see ads on TV for the Iowa Connections Academy, K-12, entirely free. Who is paying for it?
A: Iowa Connections Academy is a virtual public school that operates in partnership with CAM Community School District in Anita. Because of the partnership, it receives state funding and property taxpayer support through that local school district. The amount of funding received depends on the number of students who enroll. Currently, the academy says it enrolls more than 600 students across the state.
Q: What is Central Rivers AEA? And who is on the board there?
A: Central Rivers is one of nine area education agencies in Iowa. Each agency provides support to schools in the areas of quality classroom materials, curriculum planning, best practices in teaching and learning, safe and caring learning environment, appropriate educational opportunities for all learners, technology planning, professional learning, assessment, special education, leadership development and more. Board members include Roberta Kraft-Abrahamson, Debra Rich, George North, Darshini Jayawardena, David Giese, Maureen Hanson, Tony Reid, Bryan Burton and Dennis Craun Jr.
Update
A question in the Wednesday paper asked about FM radio stations that carry Chicago Cubs games. A reader kindly let us know you can listen to them on 102.3 FM The Fan.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
