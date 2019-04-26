Q: I just read a story on Rewire.news about MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and affiliated clinics no longer providing any reproductive health care, other than natural family planning. I called Arrowhead Medical Clinic in Cedar Falls, where my doctor works, to confirm, and the receptionist confirmed that they can no longer prescribe birth control pills, IUDs, etc. Is this true?
A: In December, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, now MercyOne, announced that it would no longer allow vasectomies or tubal ligations to be performed at Covenant Medical Center, now MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center. The announcement indicated the move was based on the hospital’s affiliation with the Roman Catholic church. Regarding the statement they would no longer prescribe birth control pills, Adam Amdor, a spokesperson with MercyOne-Waterloo, said “Hormonal therapy continues to be prescribed for medical purposes.”
Q: Are we allowed to drive on the cement that was poured on the south side of University across from Maple Lanes? It is better than any road in town.
A: We can’t be sure exactly what you are talking about because new concrete has been poured in that area for the University Avenue roadway and for an adjacent 10-foot-wide recreational trail south of the roadway. Plus, some of the lanes are barricaded because they remain under construction. You can drive on the road lanes that are not barricaded. You can’t drive a vehicle on the recreational trail.
Q: How long will the matchstick exhibit be in Gladbrook? Does the creator live in Gladbrook?
A: The Matchstick Marvels museum is permanent in Gladbrook, although the model of the “Fast and the Furious” 1970 Dodge Charger mentioned in a recent story will be there only through the third week in June. Artist Pat Acton does live in Gladbrook.
Q: Why is Bianna Golodryga no longer on the CBS morning show?
A: She has left the network; neither she nor CBS have given any specific reason. Industry websites report that amid a shakeup of news staff to try to improve ratings, she was offered a lesser role on “CBS This Morning,” and she declined it.
Q: Has Iowa saved any money in the last three years since the privatization of Medicaid?
A: A November report by then-state Auditor Mary Mosiman found Iowa saved $126 million in 2018 from privatizing its Medicaid system, half what former Gov. Terry Branstad projected when he forced the change in 2016. Democrats called the report incomplete, noting it didn’t include millions of dollars managed care organizations running the program owe doctors, hospitals and mental health care providers. Rob Sand, who defeated Republican incumbent Mosiman in the November election, has said he will continue to probe the privatized system to provide a more complete picture of the program’s finances.
Q: Are the petitioners that are requesting another audit of the city of Waterloo’s financial records responsible for the cost of the audit or is the audit at the expense of Waterloo taxpayers?
A: The cost would be covered by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, which is funded by state taxpayers.
