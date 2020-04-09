April 9, 2020

A: The caller needs to read more carefully. The answer stated President Trump sought to reduce funding, but Congress rejected his budget requests. As the answer noted, Trump’s 2021 budget request again proposes big cuts to the CDC in the midst of a pandemic, which Congress again is likely to ignore. The question didn’t ask about CDC budgets under the Obama administration.

Q: Your picture on A6 in Sunday’s paper showing German soldiers in a parade was unconnected to the other stories on the page, and I am wondering why this picture was used for an article about World War II parallels to COVID-19. There were a bunch of other appropriate pictures to use.

A: The photo ran with an article about a surge in references to the coronavirus crisis comparing it with WWII and how health experts are pushing back against such comparisons as overblown. A picture of WWII soldiers paired with an article about WWII comparisons seems logically connected to us.

Q: There was $25 million in the stimulus package that went to the Kennedy Foundation. What is that used for?