April 9, 2020

Q: There is a monthly bill for cable customers called a “franchise fee.” What is that exactly?
A: Municipalities allow telecommunication companies and other utilities to use the public right-of-way to provide services to customers. The franchise fee is collected by those utilities from customers to be remitted to the municipalities.
Q: Is the actress Angie Harmon related to the actor Mark Harmon?
A: No, no relation that we could find.
Q: Is the SportsPlex closed during this pandemic?
A: The Cedar Valley SportsPlex closed March 18 because of the pandemic. It remains closed “until further notice,” according to its website.
Q: How can I contact actress Sophia Bush?
A: Try sending her mail in care of her management agency, Untitled Entertainment, 350 S. Beverly Drive, Suite 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, or through Twitter or Instagram — she’s@SophiaBush.
Q: With the courthouse being closed, can we mail in our car license renewal and receive them back in the mail.
A: Yes. Vehicle registration payments were allowed through the mail even before the courthouse was closed due to COVID-19.
Q: In March 27 paper, in Call The Courier, you guys indicated President Trump reduced CDC funding. That is not correct. It in fact happened during President Obama’s administration per FactCheck.org. You need to run a redaction.
A: The caller needs to read more carefully. The answer stated President Trump sought to reduce funding, but Congress rejected his budget requests. As the answer noted, Trump’s 2021 budget request again proposes big cuts to the CDC in the midst of a pandemic, which Congress again is likely to ignore. The question didn’t ask about CDC budgets under the Obama administration.
Q: Your picture on A6 in Sunday’s paper showing German soldiers in a parade was unconnected to the other stories on the page, and I am wondering why this picture was used for an article about World War II parallels to COVID-19. There were a bunch of other appropriate pictures to use.
A: The photo ran with an article about a surge in references to the coronavirus crisis comparing it with WWII and how health experts are pushing back against such comparisons as overblown. A picture of WWII soldiers paired with an article about WWII comparisons seems logically connected to us.
Q: There was $25 million in the stimulus package that went to the Kennedy Foundation. What is that used for?
A: The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is a federal agency funded by a mixture of appropriations and ticket revenues. It has canceled all performances and already laid off nearly 800 people. Said President Trump: “They have tremendous deficits that are built up, I mean, this thing has been devastating to it. So, I didn’t have a problem with it but this was a request from the Democrats because of the fact that they have a facility that’s essentially closed.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.