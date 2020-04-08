April 8, 2020

A. From a recent post on her Facebook page: “Well, kids, I am done being a broadcast meteorologist. Although, I am still a meteorologist…. I am sure to get plenty of weather questions. And I will still get plenty of blame! But it is time to move to something else. I want to spend more time with all the garden projects that I am involved in: Vinton Youth Garden, Old School Produce Partners Giving Garden, Vinton-Shellsburg Farm to School, as well as the Urbana Farmers' Market. … This next stage of my life will also include a lot more time with my mom, my mother-in-law, my friends, my hubby, my brother (I suppose), and, of course, the cats! I start a new "career" tomorrow... I have a part-time job at Cedar River Garden Center in Palo. I get to work outside... I get to work around plants... and I get to talk to people. And, when it rains or storms, I get sent home... I don't have to race into work! Sounds perfect to me!"