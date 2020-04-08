April 8, 2020

Q. Where did Eileen Loan go?
A. From a recent post on her Facebook page: “Well, kids, I am done being a broadcast meteorologist. Although, I am still a meteorologist…. I am sure to get plenty of weather questions. And I will still get plenty of blame! But it is time to move to something else. I want to spend more time with all the garden projects that I am involved in: Vinton Youth Garden, Old School Produce Partners Giving Garden, Vinton-Shellsburg Farm to School, as well as the Urbana Farmers' Market. … This next stage of my life will also include a lot more time with my mom, my mother-in-law, my friends, my hubby, my brother (I suppose), and, of course, the cats! I start a new "career" tomorrow... I have a part-time job at Cedar River Garden Center in Palo. I get to work outside... I get to work around plants... and I get to talk to people. And, when it rains or storms, I get sent home... I don't have to race into work! Sounds perfect to me!"
Q. Is a strip mall the same as a mall being closed?
A. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an order on April 6 stating: "All enclosed malls shall be closed, including interior common areas and any retail establishment that is only accessible to the public from the interior common areas. A retail establishment that may be directly accessed from outside the mall is not required to close by this paragraph."
Q: Has anyone researched the Asian flu virus from 1957? My husband had it. Why do they never discuss it? It was a pandemic too. Any ties to the coronavirus?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control, in February 1957, a new influenza A (H2N2) virus emerged in East Asia, triggering a pandemic (“Asian Flu”). The estimated number of deaths was 1.1 million worldwide and 116,000 in the United States. We found several articles discussing similarities between the two pandemics. COVID-19 shares many similarities with seasonal influenza, but there are many differences. Key among them is that COVID-19 has a higher mortality rate and spreads more easily.
Q. In the March 6 paper, on Page A3, there was an article about a new Cedar Falls Dairy Queen opening. You didn’t post the location. Where in Cedar Falls?
A. At the intersection of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road.
Q. In the TV guide that comes out on Friday, is that for weekday primetime or just the daily that starts on Saturday?
A. Each TV guide is dated at the top. They are for Monday-Sunday.
Q. Now that all the trees are down on Falls Avenue, will it be available for mulch now?
A. The Falls Avenue tree site will become an active construction site as part of the University Avenue project. Waterloo Leisure Services forestry crews will be bringing mulch from its tree trimming operations to Hope Martin Park and the Waterloo yard waste site on Independence Avenue for public distribution in the near future.
