April 7, 2020

A: Distributions will come via the IRS, which will use 2019 taxpayer forms to determine how much a person’s check should be and where it should be sent. If 2019 taxes have yet to be filed, the IRS would use information from 2018 forms. If you didn’t file during those years — say you didn’t earn enough to require it — you still can, and there are ways to file for free at IRS.Gov. The IRS also has the ability to get information from the Social Security Administration about people who get benefits but don’t typically file tax returns. Individuals who did not provide direct deposit information to the IRS will be sent a check to their “last known address,” according to NBS News. The IRS has 15 days to notify that person of the method and amount of the payment. The notification will reportedly include a phone number for the person to contact in case they do not receive the check.