April 7, 2020

Q: Why is Waverly-Shell Rock losing its instructional coaches? Did grant money run out?
A: Ed Klamfoth, Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ superintendent, responded: “One accepted an administrative position within our district and the other was hired as a consultant with the (area education agency). We have had other instructional coaches take similar positions through the years. The grant money did not run out.”
Q: Wouldn’t it be wonderful on Easter morning have all the churches ring their bells? I think we need that.
A: Yes
Q: Can school employees who are laid off for this pandemic, do they get unemployment?
A: Yes, they can apply for unemployment.
Q: I don’t like it when you guys put recipes in the Call The Courier section. Those folks can look it up themselves in a cookbook, online or an actual book.
A: Since there is no question with this, we will just say thank you for your thoughts.
Q: Will retirees who no longer pay income tax be eligible for the stimulus package checks?
A: Yes. According to The Associated Press, even those who have no income, whose income comes entirely from nontaxable benefit programs such as Social Security or who file a tax return only in order to take advantage of the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit should get a check.
Q: Is billionaire George Soros a U.S. citizen? Which party is he associated with?
A: Soros has both Hungarian and American citizenship. He donates to progressive causes worldwide and in the United States, including donations to Democratic PACs and candidates such as Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Q: They say the stimulus checks will be direct deposited. How do they know all of our routing and checking account numbers?
A: Distributions will come via the IRS, which will use 2019 taxpayer forms to determine how much a person’s check should be and where it should be sent. If 2019 taxes have yet to be filed, the IRS would use information from 2018 forms. If you didn’t file during those years — say you didn’t earn enough to require it — you still can, and there are ways to file for free at IRS.Gov. The IRS also has the ability to get information from the Social Security Administration about people who get benefits but don’t typically file tax returns. Individuals who did not provide direct deposit information to the IRS will be sent a check to their “last known address,” according to NBS News. The IRS has 15 days to notify that person of the method and amount of the payment. The notification will reportedly include a phone number for the person to contact in case they do not receive the check.
Q: When can we expect the checks from the government?
A: Americans should start getting checks within three weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said March 26. It will be fastest for people who have filed 2019 or 2018 tax returns with direct-deposit information and significantly slower for those who need paper checks. If you didn’t file during those years, you still can.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
