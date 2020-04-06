April 6, 2020

Q: Since school is closing for four weeks, will the time be added on into the summer?

A: No.

Q: Will the coronavirus pandemic affect federal income tax returns?

A: The IRS has announced that deadlines to file and pay federal income taxes are extended to July 15, 2020. There’s no clear word yet on if processing returns will take longer than usual, although that seems likely.

Q: Can I keep shopping at local thrift stores during the pandemic? Are they taking donations?

A: As of this writing, the local Goodwills as well as Trinkets and Togs in Cedar Falls have all closed temporarily. They can’t take donations right now. From the Goodwill Industries Facebook page: “Your generous donations are very important to us and help provide the support and resources needed to change lives. Our retail store donation doors will be monitored daily on a limited basis. Please do not leave items outside, as we do not want them to be damaged or stolen. … Create a donation bin at your house so you can gather all your unwanted items. We will be so thankful to have them once we are back open!”

Q: How much money is allocated for Planned Parenthood in the stimulus package?