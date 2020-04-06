April 6, 2020

Q: If I test positive for the coronavirus, will I be quarantined in Waterloo or shipped off somewhere?
A: Health officials will be in direct contact with you for specific guidance, but no, people aren’t being shipped off anywhere. Likely you’ll be asked to remain in your home, without going to work, school or other large gatherings, for the duration of your illness.
Q: When can Waterloo put our yard waste out again? I can’t get answers from the city.
A: The yard waste collection schedule is available on the “Sanitation” page of the city website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com. It shows curbside collection will resume the week of April 13-17.
Q: If schools are being shut down for 4 weeks, shouldn’t the fast food places? Kids are still working but yet they can’t go to school.
A: That would be entirely up to Gov. Kim Reynolds; she has already barred restaurants from serving anything except delivery and take-out.
Q: What would be the penalty if a bar stayed open during the pandemic?
A: Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has said businesses owners refusing to abide by the governor’s proclamation are risking arrest on a criminal offense, per Iowa Code.
Q: Since school is closing for four weeks, will the time be added on into the summer?
A: No.
Q: Will the coronavirus pandemic affect federal income tax returns?
A: The IRS has announced that deadlines to file and pay federal income taxes are extended to July 15, 2020. There’s no clear word yet on if processing returns will take longer than usual, although that seems likely.
Q: Can I keep shopping at local thrift stores during the pandemic? Are they taking donations?
A: As of this writing, the local Goodwills as well as Trinkets and Togs in Cedar Falls have all closed temporarily. They can’t take donations right now. From the Goodwill Industries Facebook page: “Your generous donations are very important to us and help provide the support and resources needed to change lives. Our retail store donation doors will be monitored daily on a limited basis. Please do not leave items outside, as we do not want them to be damaged or stolen. … Create a donation bin at your house so you can gather all your unwanted items. We will be so thankful to have them once we are back open!”
Q: How much money is allocated for Planned Parenthood in the stimulus package?
A: None. Planned Parenthood and other health-care organizations that provide abortion care could be denied loans from the $350 billion available for small businesses in the stimulus bill. The Small Business Administration has broad latitude to deny Planned Parenthood access to emergency rescue loans available to other nonprofits. The bill also includes language that blocks state and local governments from using coronavirus rescue funds from being allocated to cover abortion services.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
