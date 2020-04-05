April 5, 2020

Q: Can anything be done to the snowbirds that are coming back from down south? Why aren’t they made to quarantine?
A: No one’s being forced to quarantine at the time this question was received. Black Hawk County and others urge those who have traveled outside of Iowa to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days. That includes so-called snowbirds, returning spring break travelers and anyone else who has crossed state lines.
Q: Who gets to make the decision that the pandemic is over?
A: We’ll leave this for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. When asked March 25 how long the novel coronavirus could affect daily life in the U.S., he responded: “You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline.” Most health experts believe it will take many more weeks — or months — to contain the outbreak.
Q: If I feel symptoms which could be the coronavirus, my doctor said they don’t have a test for it, so I just wait it out like a cold? I don’t understand how this can be monitored if doctors can’t even test for it here in Waterloo.
A: Testing has been strict due to limited coronavirus testing supplies, but has opened up in recent days to include those experiencing respiratory illness who are over 60, hospitalized, work in an essential service industry or live in a facility like a dormitory or a long-term care facility, according to health officials. Those outside of those guidelines who cannot get tested are instead asked to self-isolate at home for the duration of their illness, as if they had tested positive.
Q: Will they be canceling RAGBRAI this year due to the coronavirus?
A: Not at this time, according to organizers. The statewide bicycle ride is extending its registration and refund deadline to June 1, however. “We will continue to keep a close eye on the developments as they pertain to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will communicate with all impacted parties should any of our policies or timeline change,” organizers said on their website March 12.
Q: Will Black Hawk County suspend jurors during the national emergency of the pandemic?
A: The Iowa Supreme Court suspended all criminal jury trials until until at least July 13. In civil cases, non-jury trials have been pushed back to June 15, while jury trials have been postponed to Aug. 3.
Q: How many ventilators and ICU beds are available in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area at this time?
A: That number is in constant flux as both MercyOne and UnityPoint hospitals have gotten ventilator donations and are working on expanding their bed counts. But when asked March 18, UnityPoint had 31 ventilators available at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, including 14 surgery vents. MercyOne said it had 15 ventilators. Both Waterloo hospitals had 12 intensive care beds, and MercyOne had an additional four beds at its Cedar Falls location.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.