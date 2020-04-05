April 5, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Can anything be done to the snowbirds that are coming back from down south? Why aren’t they made to quarantine?

A: No one’s being forced to quarantine at the time this question was received. Black Hawk County and others urge those who have traveled outside of Iowa to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days. That includes so-called snowbirds, returning spring break travelers and anyone else who has crossed state lines.

Q: Who gets to make the decision that the pandemic is over?

A: We’ll leave this for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. When asked March 25 how long the novel coronavirus could affect daily life in the U.S., he responded: “You don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline.” Most health experts believe it will take many more weeks — or months — to contain the outbreak.

Q: If I feel symptoms which could be the coronavirus, my doctor said they don’t have a test for it, so I just wait it out like a cold? I don’t understand how this can be monitored if doctors can’t even test for it here in Waterloo.