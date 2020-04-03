April 3, 2020

Q: If we can’t return our cans and bottles to get our 5-cent deposit back, why are the stores still charging the 5 cents?

A: The suspension of the nickel deposit is temporary, so everyone will be able to get their deposits refunded once the Iowa governor’s disaster proclamation order has ended. To suspend the nickel deposit at the time of purchase would require distributors to retool their manufacturing lines to exclude Iowa from the label/stamp/embossing on the container where it identifies Iowa as one of the container redemption states. It would be a significant undertaking for a short term scenario. The following redemption centers are open in the Cedar Valley now: Cedar Valley Redemption, 339 Nevada St., Waterloo; Metro Area Redemption, 9301 University Ave., Cedar Falls; and R’s Redemption Center, 322 Nevada St., Waterloo.

Q: Is having a criminal record one of the protected classes such as sexual orientation or religion?

A: Having a criminal record is not listed as a protected class under the city of Waterloo’s human rights ordinance.

Q: How many people that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have actually healed here in Iowa?