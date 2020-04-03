April 3, 2020

Q: Why isn’t “Shakespeare and Hathaway” on IPTV? They keep changing the schedule.
A: Iowa PBS has aired all available episodes of the show, according to the station, and is waiting for the next season to become available.
Q: There are five dead dogs laying in the leaf and branch dump on Independence. Shouldn’t a city employee be doing something?
A: The only way a domestic animal is taken out to the yard waste site is if the owner has requested for animal control to take the animal or can’t afford cremation or disposal on their own, according toe Waterloo city officials. The majority of the animals take to the site are wildlife. Animals are buried on a regular basis. This area was approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for disposal of dead animals.
Q: Is socialism the first step to communism?
A: This question is much too complicated for this space, but here’s a simple answer: Marxists consider socialism a step on the road to communism, but most socialists wouldn’t agree. Democratic socialists believe government should provide a range of basic services such as Social Security, unemployment insurance, health care and education, for free or cheaply, while maintaining a democratic political system. Marxists believe socialism will evolve into communism, where workers control all property through an autocratic government until everything runs so wonderfully government is no longer needed.
Q: If we can’t return our cans and bottles to get our 5-cent deposit back, why are the stores still charging the 5 cents?
A: The suspension of the nickel deposit is temporary, so everyone will be able to get their deposits refunded once the Iowa governor’s disaster proclamation order has ended. To suspend the nickel deposit at the time of purchase would require distributors to retool their manufacturing lines to exclude Iowa from the label/stamp/embossing on the container where it identifies Iowa as one of the container redemption states. It would be a significant undertaking for a short term scenario. The following redemption centers are open in the Cedar Valley now: Cedar Valley Redemption, 339 Nevada St., Waterloo; Metro Area Redemption, 9301 University Ave., Cedar Falls; and R’s Redemption Center, 322 Nevada St., Waterloo.
Q: Is having a criminal record one of the protected classes such as sexual orientation or religion?
A: Having a criminal record is not listed as a protected class under the city of Waterloo’s human rights ordinance.
Q: How many people that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have actually healed here in Iowa?
A: As of Wednesday, there had been 549 cases and nine deaths. A total of 61 people were hospitalized, while 33 had been discharged and are recovering. The vast majority of confirmed cases — 512 — were never hospitalized and presumably are recovering are have recovered. You can check the most current numbers at idph.iowa.gov.
Q: I have not filed a federal income tax for 5 years, would I still get a $1200 check?
A: If you receive Social Security you should still get a check according to the latest guidance from the IRS, although guidance has been changing almost daily. Otherwise, your best bet for avoiding a long wait is to still file for this year so the government has your bank routing information to deposit a check directly into your account.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
