April 24, 2020

A. Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, responds: Our sources tell us food insecurity will not likely reduce the rate of obesity in the U.S., in fact, it may make the situation worse. In addition, public health scientists predict that school closures will exacerbate the epidemic of childhood obesity in the United States. It will hold true for adults as measures such as stay-at-home and shelter-in-place limit ability for exercise and healthy eating."

Q. I mailed my vehicle registration renewal about two weeks ago. When can I expect that back in the mail?

A. The Black Hawk County Treasurer's Office said staff is keeping up with mail received for both property tax payments and vehicle registration renewals. Vehicle renewals are mailed out the day after being received, so the caller should have received it by now. Staff will contact people who have issues with fines or fees that could hold up the renewals. Check your bank to see if the check was cashed. If not, check with the post office. You can call the Treasurer's Office at (319) 833-3013 to discuss the situation.

Q. I saw animal control picking up a skunk near Brookeridge Drive in Waterloo April 8. Was the skunk domestic or wild?