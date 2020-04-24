April 24, 2020

Q: Why are retirees getting a stimulus check when I have a pension and Social Security and haven’t lost any pay?
A: With the U.S. economy stalled and the stock market having plunged, many retirees have seen the value of their retirement funds plummet.
Q. When will the Irish Fest make an announcement about canceling or rescheduling?
A. As of April 22, the fest is still on for July 31 through Aug. 2; organizers say they will keep monitoring the state of the pandemic and lockdown.
Q: Has anybody found where ground zero of the virus started?
A: The virus first began causing illnesses in Wuhan, China. Most researchers agree the coronavirus jumped from an animal to a human -- a phenomenon known as "zoonotic spillover" -- probably in “wet markets” that slaughter and sell meat from wild animals. It almost certainly originated in bats, which infected other animals.
Q: What was the Dow Jones number when Trump took over?
A: The index closed on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration at 19,827.25, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow hit an all-time closing high of 29,551.42 on Feb. 12. The Dow closed at 23,433.57 on April 8.
Q. Since food insecurity is increasing, is there an expectation that the percent of obesity will be going down?
A. Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, responds: Our sources tell us food insecurity will not likely reduce the rate of obesity in the U.S., in fact, it may make the situation worse. In addition, public health scientists predict that school closures will exacerbate the epidemic of childhood obesity in the United States. It will hold true for adults as measures such as stay-at-home and shelter-in-place limit ability for exercise and healthy eating."
Q. I mailed my vehicle registration renewal about two weeks ago. When can I expect that back in the mail?
A. The Black Hawk County Treasurer's Office said staff is keeping up with mail received for both property tax payments and vehicle registration renewals. Vehicle renewals are mailed out the day after being received, so the caller should have received it by now. Staff will contact people who have issues with fines or fees that could hold up the renewals. Check your bank to see if the check was cashed. If not, check with the post office. You can call the Treasurer's Office at (319) 833-3013 to discuss the situation.
Q. I saw animal control picking up a skunk near Brookeridge Drive in Waterloo April 8. Was the skunk domestic or wild?
A. A Waterloo animal control officer did pick up a skunk that day on Brookeridge Drive. It was sick and died on the way to the wildlife rehabilitation center.
Q. What is going on with The Lighting Center on Mullan and Sycamore? It’s been full of merchandise but has been closed for some time.
A. The building is listed for sale. We reached out to the owner but did not hear back.
