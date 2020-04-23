April 23, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Is there any talk of putting a stop light at the corner of Hudson Road and Ridgeway in Cedar Falls?

A: The city monitors all intersections and prioritizes when improvements take place based on traffic volumes and safety hazards, according to spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. The city’s capital improvements program lists this intersection as receiving improvements in 2022. For more information, contact Cedar Falls’ engineering division at 268-5161.

Q: Did any aborigines dies in Australia fire?

A: We could find no mention that any of the 34 people killed in the fires were aboriginies.

Q: How many Maid-Rites are there in the state?

A: There are 21 locations in Iowa, according to the company.

Q: How much extra are those on unemployment going to get during this pandemic? How can they afford that?

A: The CARES Act calls for an extra $600 weekly in benefits for up to four months. The government likely will have to borrow heavily to fund coronavirus bailouts.

Q: I live near where they are proposing the Dollar General in Waterloo. Does anyone know that when it rains that area is under water?