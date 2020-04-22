April 22, 2020

Q: How can Hawkeye Community College raise taxes without any type of a vote?

A: Community college districts were created by the state of Iowa and given taxing authority. They’re overseen by an elected board of trustees that represents residents of the area included in the college district. Just like elected officials from cities, school districts and counties, they make annual budget decisions that include setting a property tax levy. That means they have the authority to vote on a tax increase without seeking the direct approval of citizens. Where the board does need to put a tax increase to the voters is if it wants to pass something like a bond issue that is repaid by an increase in property taxes.

Q: Has the city of Waterloo received its audit that was to be done in Des Moines?

A: No. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has not released the requested partial re-audit. We will write about it when the report is released.

Q: Where did Matt Entz, the head coach of national champions North Dakota State, go to high school?

A: Waterloo West.

Q: Is it true Bethany Bible Chapel served donuts on March 29? Is it true that Bethany Bible Chapel did not take an offering?

A: Yes.