April 22, 2020

Q: Is it true that the city of New York is using test kits on animals?
A: A tiger was tested after it — and five other tigers and lions at the zoo — began showing symptoms of respiratory illness, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The testing was performed in a veterinary school laboratory and is not the same test used for people, Dr. Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian, posted on Facebook. No other animals at the zoo are showing symptoms. The animals were infected by a zoo employee who was “asymptomatically infected.” The Bronx Zoo has been closed to the public since March 16.
Q: Is Ambassador Branstad using his influence in China to help get ventilators to Iowans?
A: No. Kathie Obradovich of Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported the former Iowa governor has focused on helping evacuate 800 people out of Wuhan and Hubei province and delivering 17.8 tons of personal protective gear to the area.
Q: Is the Meskwaki casino open?
A: No.
Q: Why are the bathrooms at George Wyth State Park not barricaded off like they are at Black Hawk Park in Cedar Falls?
A: George Wyth State Park is able to lock the doors on all of the restrooms so there is no need for barricades, park staff said. Signs are posted indicating the restroom facilities are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: How can Hawkeye Community College raise taxes without any type of a vote?
A: Community college districts were created by the state of Iowa and given taxing authority. They’re overseen by an elected board of trustees that represents residents of the area included in the college district. Just like elected officials from cities, school districts and counties, they make annual budget decisions that include setting a property tax levy. That means they have the authority to vote on a tax increase without seeking the direct approval of citizens. Where the board does need to put a tax increase to the voters is if it wants to pass something like a bond issue that is repaid by an increase in property taxes.
Q: Has the city of Waterloo received its audit that was to be done in Des Moines?
A: No. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office has not released the requested partial re-audit. We will write about it when the report is released.
Q: Where did Matt Entz, the head coach of national champions North Dakota State, go to high school?
A: Waterloo West.
Q: Is it true Bethany Bible Chapel served donuts on March 29? Is it true that Bethany Bible Chapel did not take an offering?
A: Yes.
Q: Is the city of Cedar Falls paying city employees that are off due to the virus since the money is in the budget? If not, why not?
A: Yes, the city of Cedar Falls is paying its employees, according to spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. Even though public buildings are closed, employees are still currently reporting to work.
Accommodations have been made for employees with health reasons, day care troubles, or other concerns related to COVID-19.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.