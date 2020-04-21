April 21, 2020

Q. What is the best way to help the food bank at this time? Would they rather have cash donations or food donations?
A. Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, responds: "Monetary donations are preferred to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. This is used for acquiring and distributing food. If you wish to donate you can go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org or mail a check to Box 2397, Waterloo, IA 50704."
Q: What is the name of the guy in the government that fired that Navy captain?
A: Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. Modly fired Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after Crozier sent a letter to Navy officials pleading for help for his crew, 286 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. After Modly later disparaged the captain as “stupid” and “naïve” for sending the letter in a speech to the crew of the Roosevelt, calls for his own resignation mounted. He resigned April 7. Modly’s 35-hour round trip to Guam aboard a Gulfstream 550 to address the crew cost taxpayers more than $243,000, according to Navy officials.
Q. Could you print the words to the song Neil Sedaka wrote on COVID?
To the tune of “Oh, Carol”:
“Hi, people, I want you to be safe.
I never thought we’d all be in this place.
Let’s pray this virus will die soon, so Neil Sedaka can continue with his croon.
Let’s be smart and follow all the rules, so that very soon we can open all the schools.
Let’s consider grandmas and the grandpas and show them all our love.
Oh, people, take inspiration from above.
Don’t you know we’re all in this together? We will win this fight.
There’s no doubt about it, it’ll soon be out of sight.
Surely things will all go back to normal; stay in with the scheme.
And this will be just a bad, bad dream.”
Q. How in the world can they justify keeping golf courses open?
A. Most golf courses remain open across the state under the guidelines set by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Q. If a priest is called for last rites in a hospital during the pandemic, is he allowed in?
A: Yes, said Amy Hetherton, MercyOne Waterloo director of marketing and communications. "The hospital team would provide the priest with proper personal protection equipment before entering the room," she said.
Q: What percentage of people that have the coronavirus are African-American?
A: We couldn’t find national numbers, but a Washington Post analysis found a huge racial disparity in COVID-10 deaths in areas where numbers have been released. For instance, “In Milwaukee County, home to Wisconsin’s largest city, African-Americans account for about 70 percent of the dead but just 26 percent of the population. The disparity is similar in Louisiana, where 70 percent of the people who have died were black, although African-Americans make up just 32 percent of the state’s population.”
Q. What is the Waterloo Police Department non-emergency number?
A. (319) 291-2515
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
