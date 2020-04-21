April 21, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q. What is the best way to help the food bank at this time? Would they rather have cash donations or food donations?

A. Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, responds: "Monetary donations are preferred to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. This is used for acquiring and distributing food. If you wish to donate you can go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org or mail a check to Box 2397, Waterloo, IA 50704."

Q: What is the name of the guy in the government that fired that Navy captain?

A: Former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. Modly fired Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after Crozier sent a letter to Navy officials pleading for help for his crew, 286 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. After Modly later disparaged the captain as “stupid” and “naïve” for sending the letter in a speech to the crew of the Roosevelt, calls for his own resignation mounted. He resigned April 7. Modly’s 35-hour round trip to Guam aboard a Gulfstream 550 to address the crew cost taxpayers more than $243,000, according to Navy officials.

Q. Could you print the words to the song Neil Sedaka wrote on COVID?

To the tune of “Oh, Carol”: