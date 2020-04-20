April 20, 2020

Q: If somebody has the virus and is on a respirator, what is the percentage chance of recovery on a respirator?
A: According to a recent USA Today report, only about one-third of COVID-19 patients on respirators will recover.
Q: What am I supposed to do if I need a haircut and all of the barber shops are closed?
A: People all over the country are asking that question right now. Some options:
- Get an at-home cut from someone else in your household.
- Order clippers online and have a go at it yourself.
- Learn to embrace the shaggy look.
Q: Is the What Cheer flea market still on or canceled like everything else?
A: The May event has been canceled, according to the flea market website. No decision yet about the August and October markets.
Q: Did Kyle Kiel get married?
A: Yes, he did.
Q: What is the song on the Hy-Vee heroes commercial?
A: It’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” originally recorded by Bonnie Tyler.
Q: Where can you buy face masks? I’m having a hard time finding them.
A: They are in short supply across the country. People are sewing them; there are loads of tutorials online. If you can’t sew or don’t know someone who can make one for you, there are also directions for making no-sew face masks from bandannas and hair bands.
Q: I see that Zach Hanley has left KCRG sports. Where did he go?
A: He’s now the sports director for WISC TV in Madison, Wis.
Q: What was the name of the book in Karris Golden’s column last week?
A: She recently wrote about “Kickass Recovery: From Your First Year Clean to the Life of Your Dreams” by Billy Manas.
Q: Who owns Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion now?
A: The owner is Daren Metropoulos, the co-owner of Hostess Brands.
Q: I see only taxpayers are getting the stimulus checks. It says nothing about older people. What are the rules?
A: According to The Associated Press: “Even those who have no income, whose income comes entirely from nontaxable benefit programs such as Social Security or who file a tax return only in order to take advantage of the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, should get a check. People who are not required to file a tax return — such as low-income tax payers, some senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities — will need to file a very simplified tax return to receive the economic impact payment. It provides the government basic details including a person’s filing status, number of dependents and direct-deposit bank information.
Q: Did Abby Finkenauer participate in the house vote for the relief package and if not, where was she?
A: Iowa 1st District U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer was in the House chamber March 27 and voted to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2 trillion emergency aid bill to respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and assist small businesses, manufacturers, farmers and everyday Americans.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
