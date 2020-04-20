April 20, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: If somebody has the virus and is on a respirator, what is the percentage chance of recovery on a respirator?

A: According to a recent USA Today report, only about one-third of COVID-19 patients on respirators will recover.

Q: What am I supposed to do if I need a haircut and all of the barber shops are closed?

A: People all over the country are asking that question right now. Some options:

Get an at-home cut from someone else in your household.

Order clippers online and have a go at it yourself.

Learn to embrace the shaggy look.

Q: Is the What Cheer flea market still on or canceled like everything else?

A: The May event has been canceled, according to the flea market website. No decision yet about the August and October markets.

Q: Did Kyle Kiel get married?

A: Yes, he did.

Q: What is the song on the Hy-Vee heroes commercial?

A: It’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” originally recorded by Bonnie Tyler.

Q: Where can you buy face masks? I’m having a hard time finding them.