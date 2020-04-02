April 2, 2020

Q: Will SSI recipients get the money from the stimulus package as well as taxpayers and businesses?

A: According to The Associated Press: Even those who have no income, whose income comes entirely from nontaxable benefit programs such as Social Security or who file a tax return only in order to take advantage of the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, should get a check.

Q: How much does the USA owe China for money?

A: China is the world’s second-largest holder of U.S. government debt, with about $1.1 trillion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds in its foreign reserves. The U.S. Treasury is first.

Q: Where is the government going to get all this money to pay everyone this $1,000 that Trump promised?

A: Ultimately the U.S. taxpayers. Congress — members of both parties — collaborated with the administration on crafting the coronavirus response package.

Q: Regarding the stimulus checks to be “direct deposited,” how can they do that when they do not know our routing and account numbers?