April 2, 2020

Q: Friday’s paper mentioned personnel costs, property insurance, emergency dispatch cost and several lost revenue sources are the reason property taxes are going up. Can you please explain those areas more.
A: Waterloo city employees received 2.5 percent pay raises, the majority through negotiated union contracts, and health insurance costs were budgeted at a 10 percent increase over the previous year. The city’s share of funding for the Black Hawk County dispatch center went up about $100,000. Liability insurance costs were expected to grow $147,000. Major revenue drops were projected in golf, property sales, cable franchise fees and other areas.
Q: When will the Waterloo golf courses be open?
A: All three Waterloo municipal courses are open for play.
Q: How are these people getting tested for COVID without any symptoms, like celebrities for instance?
A: The Los Angeles Times reports some private physicians are offering tests to patients at a price, which has sparked outrage as celebrities and professional athletes without symptoms have gotten tested while others of lesser means wait. As a Bloomberg News article puts it: “The coronavirus loves the inequitable health-care system that we’ve got,” said Arthur Caplan, who directs the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s program in medical ethics. “The 1% can pull strings,” he said, while millions of people can’t get tested: “It’s wrong, but it’s true.”
Q: Will SSI recipients get the money from the stimulus package as well as taxpayers and businesses?
A: According to The Associated Press: Even those who have no income, whose income comes entirely from nontaxable benefit programs such as Social Security or who file a tax return only in order to take advantage of the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, should get a check.
Q: How much does the USA owe China for money?
A: China is the world’s second-largest holder of U.S. government debt, with about $1.1 trillion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds in its foreign reserves. The U.S. Treasury is first.
Q: Where is the government going to get all this money to pay everyone this $1,000 that Trump promised?
A: Ultimately the U.S. taxpayers. Congress — members of both parties — collaborated with the administration on crafting the coronavirus response package.
Q: Regarding the stimulus checks to be “direct deposited,” how can they do that when they do not know our routing and account numbers?
A: That information comes from the Internal Revenue Service, which already has your bank account information if you’ve had your tax refund direct-deposited in the past. People who are not required to file a tax return — such as low-income tax payers, some senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities — will need to file a very simplified tax return to receive the economic impact payment. It provides the government basic details including a person’s filing status, number of dependents and direct-deposit bank information.
