April 19, 2020

Q: Could you print the number for the new 55-plus apartments being built in south Waterloo?

A: There appears to be only one senior housing project under construction on the city’s south side. Friendship Village is rebuilding its campus near the intersection of Park Lane and West Ninth Street. The phone number is (319) 291-8100. If you’re talking about some other project, please include a street address or better location.

Q: Why doesn’t the city of Waterloo or the state offer stimulus checks like the federal government?

A: That’s not really a question so much as a suggestion. The city government doesn’t have income tax records, which is what the federal government is using to calculate its payments through the CARES Act. Also keep in mind that cities and the state can not run trillion-dollar deficits like the federal government.

Q: When we run out of toilet paper, what are we supposed to do? Are paper napkins acceptable? Are paper towels acceptable?