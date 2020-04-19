April 19, 2020

Q: Will they be having the World’s Greatest Garage Sale at Cattle Congress in May?
A: As of the day this came in, the sale is still on.
Q: Why are the gas prices so low?
A: Gasoline prices dropped because crude oil prices have crashed as supply spiked because of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Also, demand has declined as people around the world stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
Q: I’d like to dispose of about two dozen chunks of concrete in Waterloo. Where can I do that?
A: The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission’s wastetrac.org website lists eight active rubble sites in the county that may accept the material. This list, which includes addresses and phone numbers, can be found by looking in the FAQ section of the website for “concrete, bricks, cinder blocks, rubble and sand.”
Q: We haven’t heard if Russia has gotten the coronavirus. Have they?
A: Less than a month ago, Vladimir Putin was telling Russians his government had the pandemic under control. Things have changed. On Monday Putin told Russians:”We have a lot of problems. There is nothing to boast about, and ... we have not passed the peak of the epidemic yet.” As of Saturday Russia had reported 36,793 cases and 313 deaths, and experts say those numbers are almost certainly low.
Q: Could you print the number for the new 55-plus apartments being built in south Waterloo?
A: There appears to be only one senior housing project under construction on the city’s south side. Friendship Village is rebuilding its campus near the intersection of Park Lane and West Ninth Street. The phone number is (319) 291-8100. If you’re talking about some other project, please include a street address or better location.
Q: Why doesn’t the city of Waterloo or the state offer stimulus checks like the federal government?
A: That’s not really a question so much as a suggestion. The city government doesn’t have income tax records, which is what the federal government is using to calculate its payments through the CARES Act. Also keep in mind that cities and the state can not run trillion-dollar deficits like the federal government.
Q: When we run out of toilet paper, what are we supposed to do? Are paper napkins acceptable? Are paper towels acceptable?
A: No. It is not acceptable to flush material other than human waste and toilet paper down your toilet. Other material, such as paper napkins, can clog sewer lines and damage pumps. This has happened in many places across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can use wet wipes or other material in place of toilet paper but they should be disposed in a sealed garbage bag, not flushed. You could also use old rags or hand towels that can then be washed in hot water.
Q: Does Mayor Quentin Hart have any relatives working for the city of Waterloo, and when were their start dates?
A: Lance Dunn, Waterloo Human Resources director, said Mayor Quentin Hart does not have any relatives working for the city of Waterloo.
