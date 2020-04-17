April 17, 2020

Q. There was a song in a movie by Burl Ives about a stranger in town. What movie would that have been?
A. Ives recorded “Stranger in Town” for 1948’s “Station West.”
Q. On “Hawaii 5-0,” Scott Caan is an actor. Is he related to James Caan?
A. Yes -- they are father and son.
Q: In regards to President Trump's statement that we did not know this was coming (the coronavirus) from China: Would not this be Terry Brandstad’s job as ambassador to keep the U.S. informed? Did he provide any information or is he currently providing any information regarding the virus.
A: In China, Branstad has helped manage the evacuation of about 60% of the embassy’s U.S. citizens as well as around 800 Americans who were living throughout the country. Our intelligence services (and the Chinese themselves) presumably are better sources of information about the coronavirus than the U.S. ambassador.
Q. Will Black Hawk County be processing alimony and child support payments because the courthouse is closed?
A. Yes. The county Clerk of Court's Office will be processing these on a daily basis. Although the office is currently not open to the public with the exception of the necessary court docket, a select group of staff are still working "in house" to process mail on a daily basis. Customers are also able to drop off payments with the security staff who have envelopes available for use.
Q. How can I find out how much the taxes are on my property? I don’t have a computer and library is closed.
A. The Black Hawk County Treasurer's Office should have mailed you a bill with payment instructions last fall. Otherwise, you can call the Treasurer's Office at (319) 833-3013 with questions.
Q. Regarding the 2020 Census, I have gotten three different notices in the mail, and I have some questions. They say you can answer online. What if people don’t have internet? I had a friend try by phone and it was two-hour wait. If the only way is by mail, are they going to send you something in the mail?
A. The U.S. Census Bureau initial mailings did not include the paper surveys — the kind you can mail back — in areas where a high rate of online responses was anticipated. A follow-up letter with the paper form will be mailed to households that did not already respond online or by telephone.
Q. For Mediacom: Is there a bandwidth problem in Waterloo in certain neighborhoods. Our isn’t as good as it once was.
A. Mediacom's network monitoring tools and reports showed no issues across the network in Waterloo or surrounding areas when this question was received, said spokesperson Phyllis Peters. She said the network infrastructure has been performing well even with bandwidth demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without knowing the caller's address, Mediacom can't send out a technician to check the particular neighborhood or home for any isolated issues. Contact Mediacom with your address and details of the problem.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
