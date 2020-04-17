April 17, 2020

Q. How can I find out how much the taxes are on my property? I don’t have a computer and library is closed.

A. The Black Hawk County Treasurer's Office should have mailed you a bill with payment instructions last fall. Otherwise, you can call the Treasurer's Office at (319) 833-3013 with questions.

Q. Regarding the 2020 Census, I have gotten three different notices in the mail, and I have some questions. They say you can answer online. What if people don’t have internet? I had a friend try by phone and it was two-hour wait. If the only way is by mail, are they going to send you something in the mail?

A. The U.S. Census Bureau initial mailings did not include the paper surveys — the kind you can mail back — in areas where a high rate of online responses was anticipated. A follow-up letter with the paper form will be mailed to households that did not already respond online or by telephone.

Q. For Mediacom: Is there a bandwidth problem in Waterloo in certain neighborhoods. Our isn’t as good as it once was.