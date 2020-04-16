April 16, 2020

Q: Is Powerball going to reduce its price to $1 until pandemic is over?

A: Iowa Lottery officials responded: “The price of a Powerball ticket remains $2. If folks are looking for further details about the updates that have been made to both Powerball and Mega Millions, they can visit the Iowa Lottery website at: https://www.ialottery.com/Pages/FAQs/FAQ-PBMMInfo.aspx”

Q: What is the number of the local SHIIP office to get more information for seniors?

A: Call (800) 351-4664 or 272-7857, or you can email shiip@iid.iowa.gov.

Q: What are the rules for sheltering in place?

A: Sheltering-in-place orders may vary a little from state to state or country to country. Generally, the order requires residents to stay at home except for certain essential activities, which include buying food and seeking medical treatment. Usually people can go in their yards or go for walks, provided they stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in their household. Residents are not supposed to leave home for work unless they work for a business considered essential.

Q: I am 80 years old. Am I not even allowed to go outside with the pandemic?