April 16, 2020

Q: Will we all owe taxes on the stimulus checks that are coming out next tax time?
A: No.
Q: How is the 1-cent sale tax for schools divided up per school district? How can the schools spend those dollars?
A: Revenues collected by the state are distributed on a per-student basis. Along with infrastructure needs, the money can be used for property tax relief and other expenses like maintenance, buses and technology. Funds can’t be spent on salaries, benefits, or instructional supplies such as textbooks or software.
Q: I live in Elk Run Heights, I saw a city employee using a divining rod to locate water lines for new construction. Shouldn’t he be using a electronic location device for safety reasons?
A: There is no safety issue, said Mayor Kristi Lundy. However, the divining rods were able to locate lines the electronic device was unable to find.
Q: Has the safety of the streets gotten better since the installation of traffic cameras in Waterloo?
A: During Waterloo’s recent budget work session Major Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department said there hadn’t been a major reduction in crashes to date. “We did notice a little bit of a difference at a few of the intersections,” Leibold said. “At a couple of the intersections at this point we hadn’t noticed any change.”
Q: Is Powerball going to reduce its price to $1 until pandemic is over?
A: Iowa Lottery officials responded: “The price of a Powerball ticket remains $2. If folks are looking for further details about the updates that have been made to both Powerball and Mega Millions, they can visit the Iowa Lottery website at: https://www.ialottery.com/Pages/FAQs/FAQ-PBMMInfo.aspx”
Q: What is the number of the local SHIIP office to get more information for seniors?
A: Call (800) 351-4664 or 272-7857, or you can email shiip@iid.iowa.gov.
Q: What are the rules for sheltering in place?
A: Sheltering-in-place orders may vary a little from state to state or country to country. Generally, the order requires residents to stay at home except for certain essential activities, which include buying food and seeking medical treatment. Usually people can go in their yards or go for walks, provided they stay at least 6 feet away from anyone not in their household. Residents are not supposed to leave home for work unless they work for a business considered essential.
Q: I am 80 years old. Am I not even allowed to go outside with the pandemic?
A: You can go outside. Authorities want you to stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who is not already in your household.
Q: In 2 Samuel, there is a line, “David captured a thousand of his chariots, seven thousand charioteers and twenty thousand foot soldiers. He hamstrung all but a hundred of the chariot horses.” What does it mean to hamstring a horse?
A: It means to cripple an animal (or person) by cutting tendons at the back of the knee.
Q: Where can we take old magazines to get rid of them?
A: You can recycle magazines through Waterloo’s curb-side and drop-off recycling programs.
