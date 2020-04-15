April 15, 2020

Q: Is Powers Manufacturing in Waterloo doing anything for the pandemic?
A: Yes. The company made a small batch of masks per directions UnityPoint Health posted online, which were donated to Allen Hospital. President Grant Weidner said the company is trying to source medical fabric and created a pattern and construction details to match the current gowns they use. “I’m not certain how things will proceed from this point, but our crew’s been working hard to be a viable source for medical grade gowns and we’ll continue to try and be of service,” he added.
Q: What is the exact route of RAGBRAI from Waterloo to Anamosa?
A: RAGBRAI officials have not yet released that information.
Q: Why isn’t code enforcement not doing anything when we make calls about junk in people’s yards?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement responds to complaints. People also need to understand that code enforcement officers give property owners a time period to come into compliance, and issues could drag on longer if a citation is issued and the matter must go through a legal process. There might also be a situation where a complaint isn’t actually a violation of city code. Without an address we can’t ask Waterloo Code Enforcement about a specific case. Your best bet, if you are concerned your complaint isn’t being addressed, is to call code enforcement back for a status update.
Q: What is Target Distribution center doing to protect its warehouse employees?
A: According to a recent post on the Target corporate website: “Over the next two weeks, Target will begin providing all team members in our stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage our teams to wear them while working. We’ll also provide masks and gloves to Shipt shoppers as they enter our stores. That’s on top of enhancements we’ve made in recent weeks, including our rigorous cleaning routines.”
Q: What are they adding to dairy products that makes their shelf life much smaller than it used to be?
A: We don’t find that to be the case. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture: “Yogurt can be stored in the refrigerator (40 degrees F) 1 to 2 weeks or frozen (0 degrees F) for 1 to 2 months. Soft cheeses such as cottage cheese, ricotta or Brie can be refrigerated one week but they don’t freeze well. Hard cheeses such as cheddar, Swiss and Parmesan can be stored in the refrigerator 6 months before opening the package and 3 to 4 weeks after opening. It can also be frozen 6 months. Processed cheese slices don’t freeze well but can be kept in the refrigerator 1 to 2 months. Milk can be refrigerated 7 days; buttermilk, about 2 weeks. Milk or buttermilk may be frozen for about 3 months. Sour cream is safe in the refrigerator about 1 to 3 weeks but doesn’t freeze well.”
Q: If you paid the IRS with a personal check, will they have your banking information or will they be sending you a check?
A: They will mail you a check, which you may not receive until September. You do have a couple options however. If you haven’t filed 2019 taxes yet, you still can and provide your bank routing information. Or, the IRS is setting up a form on its website for people to fill in direct deposit information to get money faster. The “Get My Payment tool” should be live by April 17.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
