April 14, 2020

A: The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities will each distribute $75 million in relief aid to arts and humanities organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The funding will assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. The bill passed the Senate 96-0, and passed the House by voice vote. The funding will support museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, colleges and universities and other cultural nonprofits financially impacted by the coronavirus. Museums and historic sites are reporting losses of $1 billion a month as education programs, exhibitions, festivals, and other events have been canceled,the NEH reports.

A: Latin America may be hard hit. It doesn’t help that leaders in some countries, particularly Brazil, are taking the virus lightly. Most Brazilian states have imposed quarantine measures but President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the restrictions, saying they needlessly harm the economy. As of April 11, Brazil confirmed 1,056 deaths and 19,638 cases in a nation of 205 million. The numbers are likely much higher as only patients at hospitals are being tested. New Zealand so far is a huge success story. For four straight days through April 11 it reported a decline in new cases. On April 9, the country reported 29 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing New Zealand’s total to 1,239 — including only one death. The small island nation with a population of 5 million is halfway through a month-long lockdown aimed at eliminating the virus. Australia also is so far a success story. With a population of 25 million, Australia had just over 6,000 infections and 50 deaths as of April 9. The virus has not yet peaked there, however, and the nation is fighting a familiar battle about when it is appropriate to ease restrictions.