April 14, 2020

Q: The $75 million that goes to the endowment fund that got put in the stimulus bill, who did that? What does that have to do with the virus?
A: The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities will each distribute $75 million in relief aid to arts and humanities organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The funding will assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. The bill passed the Senate 96-0, and passed the House by voice vote. The funding will support museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, colleges and universities and other cultural nonprofits financially impacted by the coronavirus. Museums and historic sites are reporting losses of $1 billion a month as education programs, exhibitions, festivals, and other events have been canceled,the NEH reports.
Q: With this virus, what about South America, Australia and New Zealand? Are they having the virus?
A: Latin America may be hard hit. It doesn’t help that leaders in some countries, particularly Brazil, are taking the virus lightly. Most Brazilian states have imposed quarantine measures but President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the restrictions, saying they needlessly harm the economy. As of April 11, Brazil confirmed 1,056 deaths and 19,638 cases in a nation of 205 million. The numbers are likely much higher as only patients at hospitals are being tested. New Zealand so far is a huge success story. For four straight days through April 11 it reported a decline in new cases. On April 9, the country reported 29 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing New Zealand’s total to 1,239 — including only one death. The small island nation with a population of 5 million is halfway through a month-long lockdown aimed at eliminating the virus. Australia also is so far a success story. With a population of 25 million, Australia had just over 6,000 infections and 50 deaths as of April 9. The virus has not yet peaked there, however, and the nation is fighting a familiar battle about when it is appropriate to ease restrictions.
Q: With the campgrounds closed, why is the KOA campground open by the waterpark?
A: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order states: “All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground.” The Bamboo Ridge KOA campground is following that order.
Q: I was wondering why the president doesn’t use American sign language interpreters when giving his news releases?
A: The president has faced sharp criticism lately from those in the deaf community for failing to use an ASL interpreter; as far as we can tell, neither the president nor anyone in his administration has addressed it.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
