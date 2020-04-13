April 13, 2020

Q: Why can’t they preserve Lowell Elementary? We always tout how we like to preserve historical sites in Waterloo, yet they always rebuild schools.
A: The existing Lowell school, built in 1931 and renovated in 2005, was deemed unsafe by structural engineers, who have determined repairs to meet building codes would require a near total reconstruction. The district looked at other options, including finding space for students in existing schools or building at a new location, but decided building new at the existing site is best, allowing students and teachers to stay together.
Q: What happens if the 1-cent sales tax does not pass for a school district?
A: The Iowa Association of School Boards website reads: “If a proposed Revenue Purpose Statement fails to pass during an election, the school district must wait a minimum of six months from the date of the failed election before submitting the statement for a new vote. Any failed attempt at passing a new [RPS] means that the current [RPS] remains in effect until its expiration.
Q: Eight to 10 weeks ago, there was quite a furor over drones flying around the West coast. Any results yet as to where they were from?
A: Not that we could find. Sightings of hundreds of drones above Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming made national headlines a few weeks ago. Residents across the area, plus law enforcement officers, reported seeing the vehicles fly above their homes. According to the Denver Post: A band of large drones was reported in late December flying nighttime search patterns over northeast Colorado. Local authorities said they don’t know who’s behind the mysterious aircraft. The drones, estimated to have six-foot wingspans, were spotted on several consecutive nights flying over Phillips and Yuma counties. Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliott said the drones stay about 200 feet to 300 feet in the air and fly steadily in squares of about 25 miles. At least 17 drones emerged each night around 7 p.m. and disappeared around 10 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration said it had no information on the drones, and the U.S. Air Force said the aircraft does not belong to them. They were being flown in airspace controlled by the federal government. A spokesman for the FAA told BBC News “multiple FAA division and government agencies are investigating these reports,” but would not comment on the status of the inquiry.
Q: Why won’t the media report the amount of people surviving instead of always dying?
A: In The Courier, we do. For example, our main A1 coronavirus story for April 1 contained all of the following information: Cases increased by 73 on March 31 for a total statewide of 497. Seven people in Iowa had died at that point. A total of 51 Iowans were then hospitalized with COVID-19, while another 23 were previously hospitalized but had been discharged, and another 203 were never hospitalized. Presumably the people who were discharged or never hospitalized survived.
Q. When will the courthouse reopen? They have only extended the deadline to April 15. Will it be extended later? I do not want to pay online or send in a check.
A. The Black Hawk County Treasurer's Office will not reopen until the COVID-19 emergency is over. There's not a specific date. If you are unable to pay online or by check, we suggest you contact the office by telephone to discuss options.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
