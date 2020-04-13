April 13, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Why can’t they preserve Lowell Elementary? We always tout how we like to preserve historical sites in Waterloo, yet they always rebuild schools.

A: The existing Lowell school, built in 1931 and renovated in 2005, was deemed unsafe by structural engineers, who have determined repairs to meet building codes would require a near total reconstruction. The district looked at other options, including finding space for students in existing schools or building at a new location, but decided building new at the existing site is best, allowing students and teachers to stay together.

Q: What happens if the 1-cent sales tax does not pass for a school district?

A: The Iowa Association of School Boards website reads: “If a proposed Revenue Purpose Statement fails to pass during an election, the school district must wait a minimum of six months from the date of the failed election before submitting the statement for a new vote. Any failed attempt at passing a new [RPS] means that the current [RPS] remains in effect until its expiration.

Q: Eight to 10 weeks ago, there was quite a furor over drones flying around the West coast. Any results yet as to where they were from?