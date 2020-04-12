April 12, 2020

Q: How do I go about updating my ID during this time when everything is shut down?
A: You can wait. From the Iowa Department of Transportation: “COVID-19 — If your driver’s license or vehicle registration is expired or expiring you do not need to renew at this time. We ask that you wait until the declared disaster has ended. The deadline to get your REAL ID (gold star) has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. If you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center for an essential service, you will need to call the service center you intend to visit to make an appointment. Walk-in customers will not be served. If you can wait until May 1, you can schedule an appointment online. We are not conducting non-commercial drive tests at this time.”
Q: Is it true that a couple of weeks before the police chief interviews that Mayor Hart and his wife met with Wayne Hudson and his wife for dinner in downtown Waterloo? If so, who paid for that dinner?
A: Mayor Quentin Hart said he and his wife paid for their own meals in accordance with Iowa campaign finance laws. As the ceremonial representative of the city, Hart is frequently asked to meet with individuals visiting to educate them on the merits and history of city. It is not uncommon for individuals and/or business people to visit a community to determine if they want relocate.
Q: During this pandemic with the local news conferences, I have yet to see our mayor in Waterloo. Where is the mayor during this pandemic?
A: The mayor’s office responds: “In addition to the maintaining continuity of service and taking measures to protect the health and well being of 500-plus city employees, during the past 30 days (March 3-April 8) Mayor Quentin Hart led or participated in the following pandemic related activities: 15 meetings/teleconferences for coordination and response with Black Hawk County Emergency Management and health department; 14 meetings/teleconferences for coordination and response with city of Waterloo department heads; 22 meetings/teleconferences with state of Iowa, U.S. governors and mayors across the U.S.; three meetings/teleconferences for coordination and response with Cedar Valley leadership; seven COVID-19-related press conferences; five radio interviews; four local television interviews or press conferences; two print publication interviews; one emergency pandemic proclamation; 250-plus calls or texts with local colleagues and from across the country to share best practices; direct calls from employees and concerned citizens; 50-plus COVID-related emails per day; and personally secured 5,000 protective shields from MIT.”
Q: If you are self-medicating at home for COVID-19, what should you use?
A: Don’t do it. You’ve probably seen the recent national news reports of an Arizona man who died of poisoning after trying to treat himself at home. If you think you have the virus, you need to talk to a doctor. If you’re afraid of getting it, authorities are clear — the best way to avoid it is to stay at home, practice really good hygiene and wash your hands often.
