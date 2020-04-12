April 12, 2020

A: You can wait. From the Iowa Department of Transportation: “COVID-19 — If your driver’s license or vehicle registration is expired or expiring you do not need to renew at this time. We ask that you wait until the declared disaster has ended. The deadline to get your REAL ID (gold star) has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. If you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center for an essential service, you will need to call the service center you intend to visit to make an appointment. Walk-in customers will not be served. If you can wait until May 1, you can schedule an appointment online. We are not conducting non-commercial drive tests at this time.”