April 10, 2020

A: Sweden (population 10.2 million) has resisted implementing a full lockdown. While gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited and high schools and colleges are closed, Sweden has kept its borders open as well as its preschools, grade schools, bars, restaurants, parks, and shops. But deaths have begun to surge, with 96 fatalities April 8. Sweden has 8,419 coronavirus cases, with 687 deaths. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is now saying thousands will die from COVID-19 and the country’s parliament may bring in more restrictive measures. Norway (population 5.3 million) closed schools and businesses, but announced April 8 it will relax some emergency measures after Easter, as the government says its has “control” of the outbreak. There are now 6,013 positive cases in Norway, with 101 people confirmed dead. Denmark (population 5.6 million), which closed schools and businesses and banned most social gatherings, has seen 5,402 cases and 218 deaths. Denmark also plans to begin lifting restrictions beginning April 15, slowly allowing people to return to work and school while limits on social gatherings remain.