April 10, 2020

Q: Is it state law that restaurants can’t automatically charge gratuities?
A: According to the IRS, they can charge gratuities to large parties but must classify them as a service charge rather than a tip.
Q: I have not heard much about the Scandinavian countries’ effects from the pandemic? Have they been hit hard?
A: Sweden (population 10.2 million) has resisted implementing a full lockdown. While gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited and high schools and colleges are closed, Sweden has kept its borders open as well as its preschools, grade schools, bars, restaurants, parks, and shops. But deaths have begun to surge, with 96 fatalities April 8. Sweden has 8,419 coronavirus cases, with 687 deaths. Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is now saying thousands will die from COVID-19 and the country’s parliament may bring in more restrictive measures. Norway (population 5.3 million) closed schools and businesses, but announced April 8 it will relax some emergency measures after Easter, as the government says its has “control” of the outbreak. There are now 6,013 positive cases in Norway, with 101 people confirmed dead. Denmark (population 5.6 million), which closed schools and businesses and banned most social gatherings, has seen 5,402 cases and 218 deaths. Denmark also plans to begin lifting restrictions beginning April 15, slowly allowing people to return to work and school while limits on social gatherings remain.
Q: Why is “Hawaii 5-0” going off of CBS?
A: The show has been on for 10 years, and ratings are still good. But actors Alex O’Loughlin, who plays Steve McGarrett, and Scott Caan, who plays Danno Williams, were unlikely to sign new contracts to keep doing the show, according to news reports.
Q: Will Waterloo still have an Irish Fest in August?
A: It looks as if it’s still scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2, according to the festival website. And you might want to check the Irish Fest Facebook page — they are linking to online concerts several Irish Fest performers are giving during the quarantine.
Q: In regards to the Janesville mayor’s questions concerning the mutual aid agreement: How many full-time trained firefighters does Janesville employ?
A: “We’re totally volunteer,” said Mayor Dave Beenblossom. “All 24 of our (fire department) members are extensively trained.”
Q: What does the governor mean when she refers to “the matrix?”
A: We believe she has referred to that as the various components used to assess the current conditions in deciding what emergency measures are appropriate.
Q: Is there a list somewhere that someone can post in regards to how often the coronavirus can live on different surfaces?
A: A very recent analysis showed the virus can remain viable in the air for up to three hours, on copper for up to four hours, on cardboard up to 24 hours and on plastic and stainless steel up to 72 hours. You can read details on the National Institutes of Health site at www.nih.gov.
