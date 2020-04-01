April 1, 2020

Q: Why didn’t the tornado sirens go off on Saturday?

A: The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, American Signal and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine why the sirens did not activate.

Q: What was the first place on the planet to reach 2020, and where was the last? Is the international date line located over the ocean or over land?

A: The new year came first to Samoa, and it came last to outlying American islands in the South Pacific just east of the International Date Line. The line, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “passes through the mid-Pacific Ocean and roughly follows a 180 degrees longitude north-south line on the Earth. It is located halfway round the world from the prime meridian — the zero degrees longitude established in Greenwich, England, in 1852. The International Date Line functions as a “line of demarcation” separating two consecutive calendar dates. … Despite its name, the International Date Line has no legal international status and countries are free to choose the dates they observe. While the date line generally runs north to south from pole to pole, it zigzags around political borders such as eastern Russia and Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.”

