April 1, 2020

Q: Why didn’t the tornado sirens go off on Saturday?
A: The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, American Signal and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine why the sirens did not activate.
Q: What was the first place on the planet to reach 2020, and where was the last? Is the international date line located over the ocean or over land?
A: The new year came first to Samoa, and it came last to outlying American islands in the South Pacific just east of the International Date Line. The line, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “passes through the mid-Pacific Ocean and roughly follows a 180 degrees longitude north-south line on the Earth. It is located halfway round the world from the prime meridian — the zero degrees longitude established in Greenwich, England, in 1852. The International Date Line functions as a “line of demarcation” separating two consecutive calendar dates. … Despite its name, the International Date Line has no legal international status and countries are free to choose the dates they observe. While the date line generally runs north to south from pole to pole, it zigzags around political borders such as eastern Russia and Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.”
Q: Everyone is supposed to be following the rules put in place to keep people safe. So how come the city of Waterloo’s director of public works was allowed to return to work after just last week traveling to Florida for vacation and not following the quarantine for 14 days? It makes no sense our higher-ups in the city get to break the rules and possibly expose others.
A: Mayor Quentin Hart responded: “Great question. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, essential personnel can return to work if they are asymptomatic with a proper temperature evaluation and meet specific guidelines. (Public Works Manager Randy Bennett) and all department heads are considered essential employees, as well certain city workers. Randy is temperature checked before and after his shift as well as weekends from the date he first returned to the state. We are monitoring closely every decision and doing our best to protect those that serve continue to serve our citizens.”
Q: Is anyone in the Cedar Valley currently taking recyclable items?
A: The drop-off and curbside recycling programs in Waterloo and Cedar Falls have not shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Q: Will the Black Hawk County property tax deadline be extended due to the coronavirus?
A: No. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an order suspending penalties and interest on the March installment of property taxes through April 17, but it did not extend the deadline past March 31. Interest on unpaid tax bills would begin April 17 under the current order.
